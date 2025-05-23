In a rare reported case, doctors at Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram, have successfully removed 8,125 gallstones from the abdomen of a 70-year-old man, bringing an end to years of chronic pain and discomfort.

The elderly patient had been suffering from persistent abdominal pain, intermittent fever, loss of appetite and weakness along with a feeling of heaviness in the chest and back for several years.

According to a statement by the hospital, the patient was initially reluctant to seek treatment. However, the patient’s condition deteriorated due to increased and uncontrollable pain, and he was rushed to the hospital in a critical

condition.

“Upon admission, an immediate ultrasound of the abdomen was conducted which revealed densely packed gallbladder. Looking at the condition, the team of doctors immediately performed a minimally invasive laparoscopic surgery to remove the massive numbers of gallstones. The surgery was completed in an hour, and the patient was discharged in a stable condition within 2 days,” the statement said.

Giving insights of the case, Dr Amit Javed, director, gastrointestinal oncology, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, said, “This case is indeed rare, though not unprecedented. The gallstones can significantly multiply over time if left untreated. In this patient’s case, years of delay led to the accumulation of stones. Had the surgery been delayed any further, the condition could have resulted in serious complications, including gallbladder infection, abdominal pain.”

He further said in more advanced stages, this could have progressed to pus formation within the gallbladder, thickening and fibrosis of the gallbladder wall and even an increased risk of gallbladder cancer.

“Post the surgery, the patient is stable and has no discomfort. What sets this case apart is the exceptionally high number of stones removed. Most gallstones are composed of cholesterol and are often linked to obesity and high-cholesterol diets,” he added.