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Home / Delhi / Delhi: Panel removes minimum fixed land requisite for private schools

Delhi: Panel removes minimum fixed land requisite for private schools

Change does not override limit prescribed by school boards

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:08 AM Sep 01, 2026 IST
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The Directorate of Education, Delhi, has removed the fixed minimum land-area requirement for granting fresh recognition, extending recognition and upgrading unaided private schools in the Capital. The decision was notified through an order issued by the Directorate’s private school branch on August 26, with the approval of the L-G. The revised norms came into force immediately.

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“The Directorate of Education shall not prescribe any fixed minimum land area as a condition for fresh recognition, extension of recognition or upgradation of private schools in Delhi,” said the notification However, the change does not override land requirements prescribed by school-affiliating boards. Any minimum land requirement for affiliation will continue to be governed by the norms of the board concerned.

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