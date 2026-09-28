Delhi: Parole for gangsters as fatherhood beckons

Infamous for their crimes in the badlands of the northern region, gangsters Sandeep alias Kala Jathedi, Neeraj Bawana and Mainpal Dhilla are now navigating a very different road in their lives.

With fatherhood and matrimony beckoning, the incarcerated men secured custody paroles on different days this week, either to meet their newborns or to tie the knot.

Advertisement

Jathedi became a father of twin daughters this week, while Bawana embraced parenthood amid difficult family circumstances. Both gangsters were granted parole to visit their infants.

Advertisement

Dhilla was similarly on a 12-hour custody parole today to marry his long-time Cambodian partner.

Bawana, who became one of Delhi’s most, wanted criminals, was granted a six- hour custody parole on September 17. He has been in jail since 2015 for varied charges from extortion to murder, but was permitted to visit home and a Moti Nagar hospital under a police escort.

Advertisement

The relief followed a family medical emergency. On August 14, his wife underwent emergency surgery and prematurely delivered triplets at 27 weeks.

One of the babies died shortly after birth, while the other two required intensive care, including a ventilator.

The court declined his request for an interim bail, but allowed a brief, police-escorted visit to his wife and twins.

The court cited security concerns linked to his status as a high-risk prisoner and gang rivalries as a reason to decline bail.

In a separate case, a Dwarka court granted seven hours of custody parole to Jathedi to visit his ancestral village in Sonepat on September 20, from 10 am to 5 pm, for religious rituals following the birth of his twin daughters, conceived through IVF. Jathedi has been in Tihar central jail since 2021 for multiple crimes, including murder, kidnapping and attempted murder.

Earlier, a Rohini court had allowed him four hours of custody parole to meet his wife and newborns at a Gurugram hospital after her C-section delivery.

The court had directed that the cost of the security deployment for the interstate visit be borne by the accused.

Importantly, the above cases have brought renewed attention to the absence of conjugal rights for prisoners in Delhi jails, including Tihar, Mandoli and Rohini.

Under the Delhi Prison Rules, 2018, meetings with spouses take place under prison supervision or through monitored arrangements, rather than private family visits.

The Delhi prison authorities have cited practical difficulties, including overcrowding and limited infrastructure.

Tihar alone handles more than 1,200 regular visitations a day. A proposal to examine conjugal visits was revisited by the Delhi government in late 2023 but stalled in 2024 after a similar initiative in Punjab was suspended. The prison administration has maintained that inmates can maintain family ties through parole or furlough.