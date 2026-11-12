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Home / Delhi / Delhi-Patna gets Amrit Bharat 3.0 special train to ease Chhath rush

Delhi-Patna gets Amrit Bharat 3.0 special train to ease Chhath rush

The special service is aimed at providing additional travel options to passengers amid the heavy festive rush on the Delhi-Bihar route

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Rinku Behera
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:40 AM Nov 12, 2026 IST
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Passengers board a train to their hometowns amid the festive season rush at Patna Junction railway station, in Patna, Bihar, on Wednesday. PTI
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In a major festive-season push to ease passenger congestion and facilitate travel to Bihar for Chhath Puja, Indian Railways has operated the country's first state-of-the-art Amrit Bharat 3.0 train as a special service between New Delhi and Patna. The train departed from New Delhi Railway Station on the intervening night of November 11 and 12, amid a festive atmosphere marked by traditional Chhath folk songs.

According to the CPRO, Northern Railway, the departure was accompanied by the sound of Chhath songs reverberating across the station, creating a devotional atmosphere as passengers welcomed the initiative with enthusiasm ahead of the festival. The special service is aimed at providing additional travel options to passengers amid the heavy festive rush on the Delhi-Bihar route.

Designed keeping the travel needs of ordinary and middle-class passengers in mind, the Amrit Bharat 3.0 train comes equipped with several modern amenities, including comfortable seating, improved suspension systems, modern toilets and mobile charging points to enhance passenger convenience.

The train also incorporates push-pull technology, which enables higher operational speeds while ensuring a smoother and safer journey. These features are expected to improve the overall travel experience, particularly for passengers undertaking long-distance journeys during the festive season.

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Indian Railways said the special service is part of its efforts to manage the surge in passenger traffic during Chhath Puja and ensure convenient, comfortable and safe travel for people returning to their hometowns to celebrate the festival.

Meanwhile, the Northern Railway is running 29 special trains on Thursday. These include seven special trains from New Delhi, seven from Anand Vihar, five trains from Shakurbasti, five from the Hazrat Nizamuddin, three special trains from Delhi JN and one special train each from Rohtak and Delhi's Sarai Rohilla. Moreover, the Railways is also planning unreserved special train as per the  requirement based on monitoring of the rush of passengers. On Wednesday, 31 special trains were operated from the Delhi area.

Officials said that DRM, ADRMs and senior officers of Delhi division and headquarter are constantly monitoring the crowd at major stations. Moreover, elaborate arrangements have been made at stations for the convenience of passengers especially those travelling to the eastern parts of the country to celebrate the Chhath festival.

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