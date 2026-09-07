Delhi PG hostel collapse: CCTV captures moment Satya Niketan structure crashes into rubble

A CCTV camera captured the terrifying moment a multi-storey building in Delhi’s Satya Niketan came crashing down on Sunday afternoon, sending a huge cloud of dust through the busy locality and leaving several people trapped under the debris.

The footage, recorded at around 1.15 pm, shows a roadside hawker sitting beside his cart when he suddenly looks up, gets to his feet and runs for safety. Within seconds, the building collapses, with the camera frame engulfed by dust and debris.

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The nearly 50-year-old building, located near Delhi University’s South Campus, was being used as a boys’ paying guest (PG) accommodation. The structure had a basement and five upper floors. According to police sources, repair work was underway in the basement when the building collapsed. The exact cause of the collapse is yet to be established.

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Delhi building collapse death toll rises to six

A total of 13 people have been rescued from the debris so far. Five victims were brought dead to the AIIMS Trauma Centre, while another critically injured person died during treatment, taking the death toll to six.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Amit Goel said one more person was rescued during overnight operations but was later declared dead.

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An AIIMS update said 11 injured people had been brought to the trauma centre. Three remain admitted and are undergoing treatment. One patient underwent surgery for an injured limb, while another suffered minor injuries and was discharged after observation.

#WATCH | Delhi: Search and rescue operations are underway on a war footing in South Delhi's Satya Niketan area following a building collapse that claimed six lives. A continuous search operation is being conducted in the debris with the help of NDRF dogs, with potential locations… pic.twitter.com/jKxnw0Qa5H — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2026

Round-the-clock rescue operation

Rescue operations continued through the night amid fears that more people, including students, could still be trapped beneath the rubble.

Teams from the Delhi Police, Delhi Fire Service, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Delhi Disaster Management Authority have been deployed at the site.

NDRF personnel are using specially trained sniffer dogs to identify possible locations where survivors or victims may be trapped. Rescue workers are continuing to sift through the debris and examine multiple points beneath the collapsed structure.

Officials are also working to trace people allegedly connected with the incident.

Police have registered a case against the building owner and others in connection with the collapse. A magisterial inquiry has also been ordered to determine the circumstances that led to the tragedy.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who visited the site, directed officials to conduct a detailed investigation and ordered strict action against those found responsible.

Satya Niketan building collapse | It has been noticed that the premises of Building/House No. 13, Satya Niketan, New Delhi has been occupied at the site. The property is in a ruinous, dangerous condition and in any way dangerous to any person occupying, resorting to, or passing… pic.twitter.com/XxhO9PlCcl — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2026

MCD issues warning over neighbouring building

The collapse has also raised concerns over the safety of nearby structures.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) issued a precautionary notice regarding the building adjacent to the collapsed structure and advised occupants to vacate the premises.

The civic body described the neighbouring property as being in a “ruinous” and dangerous condition, saying it posed a risk to occupants, passers-by and nearby residents.

The MCD has directed the owner to demolish the structure within three days. It warned that if the order is not followed, the corporation will carry out the demolition and recover the cost from the owner.

#WATCH | Delhi: Priyanshi, whose brother is missing following the Satya Niketan building collapse, says, "I found out through social media that a building had collapsed in South Campus and that my brother was inside. I came here, but I have no information about whether he is in… pic.twitter.com/KokUGQSOJc — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2026

Residents recall moments of panic

Residents said they heard a loud crashing sound before emergency vehicles rushed into the narrow lanes of Satya Niketan.

One resident said, “Initially, there was a tremendous crashing sound, followed shortly by the blaring sirens of ambulances. When we rushed outside, we saw numerous ambulances arriving at the scene. We then watched bodies being carried out right before our eyes. Naturally, we are hoping and praying that everyone trapped is safe.”

The resident also questioned the presence of PG accommodations in the locality and the apparent absence of visible PG signboards following the collapse.

“My first question is: Satya Niketan is known as a student hub for a reason. If this entire locality consists of PGs, why isn't there a single PG signboard visible right now? Where have the boards gone? We have been standing here for quite some time; other PGs in the lane have been abruptly cleared out, and students have been sent away,” the resident said.

Families wait for information

For families gathered outside the collapse site and hospitals, the wait for information has been agonising.

Priyanshi, whose brother Pawan is missing, said she learned about the collapse through social media and rushed to the area.

“I found out through social media that a building had collapsed in South Campus and that my brother was inside. I came here, but I have no information about whether he is in the hospital, whether he has been rescued, or where he is. No one from the administration contacted me,” she said.

She said she also visited AIIMS but could not find her brother.

“His name is Pawan, and it has not even been a month since he shifted to this PG. I spoke to him last night,” she said.

#WATCH | Delhi: Anmol Yadav, whose friend was trapped in the Satya Niketan building collapse, says, "My friend Neeraj called us saying that he is trapped here. He was pinned down from the pelvic bone downwards; he was trapped under the debris. He had shared his location and… pic.twitter.com/9OaWhkg6FI — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2026

Friend recounts rescue of trapped student

Anmol Yadav said his friend Neeraj called after becoming trapped under the debris.

“My friend Neeraj called us saying that he is trapped here. He was pinned down from the pelvic bone downwards; he was trapped under the debris. He had shared his location and details,” Yadav said.

He said they rushed to the site but were initially stopped by police.

“So, we rushed there immediately, though the police initially wouldn't let us inside. We managed to get through. When we reached him, he handed us his phone; just as we were trying to pull him out, the police pushed us all back,” he added.

Yadav alleged that Neeraj remained trapped for nearly two more hours as concerns grew over the possibility of nearby structures collapsing.

“Eventually, the NDRF personnel and the police worked together to get him out and sent him to Primus Hospital,” he said.

Yadav also highlighted the shortage of affordable accommodation for Delhi University students.

“The reality is that DU lacks adequate hostel facilities, leaving students with little choice but to opt for these cheap, run-down PGs,” he said.

#WATCH | Delhi: On Delhi's Satya Niketan building collapse, NSUI President Vinod Jakhar says, "The situation is extremely grave. Rescue operations are ongoing, and conditions are dire. Almost all the students being pulled out are dead. We tried our best to get those students out;… pic.twitter.com/f0M1oZYPTH — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2026

NSUI raises questions over rescue response

The incident has also triggered political reactions, with student leaders questioning the authorities' response.

NSUI president Vinod Jakhar described the situation as “extremely grave” and claimed that several rescued students had died by the time they were pulled from the debris.

“The situation is extremely grave. Rescue operations are ongoing, and conditions are dire. Almost all the students being pulled out are dead. We tried our best to get those students out; we actually succeeded in rescuing about three of them,” he said.

Jakhar alleged that a faster emergency response could have saved more lives and criticised the authorities over what he described as a lack of accountability and disaster preparedness.

“Our only demand is justice for the students,” he said.

The cause of the building collapse remains under investigation, while rescue and search operations continue at the site.