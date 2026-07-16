DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / Delhi pilots ‘Heat Smart School’ to protect students from rising temp

Delhi pilots ‘Heat Smart School’ to protect students from rising temp

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:59 AM Jul 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. Tribune Photo: Manas Ranjan Bhui
Advertisement

As Delhi faces increasingly intense summers, the Government on Wednesday showcased a pilot “Heat Smart School” at a school in Shalimar Bagh, signalling plans to develop climate-resilient learning spaces that protect children from extreme heat and heatwaves.

Advertisement

The pilot project at Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya in BT Block was reviewed during a high-level inspection jointly conducted by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), the Delhi Government’s district administration and GIZ India. The initiative aims to reduce heat stress among students through practical, low-cost measures that can be replicated in schools across the Capital.

Advertisement

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta praised the pilot, saying the safety and well-being of children remained the Government’s top priority. She said climate-adaptation measures such as Heat Smart Schools were essential amid changing weather patterns and expressed confidence that the model would be expanded to more government schools.

Advertisement

The delegation inspected several climate-responsive measures, including cool roofs, shaded corridors and waiting areas, improved drinking water facilities, heat safety information boards and student-led awareness activities. These interventions are designed to create a safer learning environment during periods of extreme heat.

NDMA Member Secretary Dr Krishna S Vatsa described heatwaves as one of India’s fastest-growing climate risks and stressed the need to integrate climate adaptation into public infrastructure, including schools. He said the model should remain simple, affordable and scalable so it can be replicated across the country. District Magistrate Shailendra Singh Parihar said the project was an extension of the Delhi Heat Action Plan and translated policy into practical steps at the school level to improve children’s safety during heatwaves.

Advertisement

The initiative is being implemented under the Integrated Climate Risk Management for Inclusive and Sustainable Development (InCRIS) project.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore, and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every single day over the last 145 years. It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. It is run by a five-member Trust, whose Chairman is Shri N N Vohra, former J&K Governor; Justice S S Sodhi, former chief justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, senior advocate in the Supreme Court.

The Tribune is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts