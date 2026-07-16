Delhi pilots ‘Heat Smart School’ to protect students from rising temp

As Delhi faces increasingly intense summers, the Government on Wednesday showcased a pilot “Heat Smart School” at a school in Shalimar Bagh, signalling plans to develop climate-resilient learning spaces that protect children from extreme heat and heatwaves.

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The pilot project at Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya in BT Block was reviewed during a high-level inspection jointly conducted by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), the Delhi Government’s district administration and GIZ India. The initiative aims to reduce heat stress among students through practical, low-cost measures that can be replicated in schools across the Capital.

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Chief Minister Rekha Gupta praised the pilot, saying the safety and well-being of children remained the Government’s top priority. She said climate-adaptation measures such as Heat Smart Schools were essential amid changing weather patterns and expressed confidence that the model would be expanded to more government schools.

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The delegation inspected several climate-responsive measures, including cool roofs, shaded corridors and waiting areas, improved drinking water facilities, heat safety information boards and student-led awareness activities. These interventions are designed to create a safer learning environment during periods of extreme heat.

NDMA Member Secretary Dr Krishna S Vatsa described heatwaves as one of India’s fastest-growing climate risks and stressed the need to integrate climate adaptation into public infrastructure, including schools. He said the model should remain simple, affordable and scalable so it can be replicated across the country. District Magistrate Shailendra Singh Parihar said the project was an extension of the Delhi Heat Action Plan and translated policy into practical steps at the school level to improve children’s safety during heatwaves.

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The initiative is being implemented under the Integrated Climate Risk Management for Inclusive and Sustainable Development (InCRIS) project.