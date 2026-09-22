Delhi plans 244 new homes for judges, IAS officers

Delhi is set to add 244 government residences for judges and IAS officers at an estimated cost of over Rs 500 crore.

The move is significant not merely as a housing expansion, but as an attempt to place key public officials closer to their principal workplaces potentially cutting daily travel time and improving access to courts and government offices.

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A total of 84 residences for judicial officers will be constructed in Surajmal Vihar on approximately one hectare at an estimated cost of Rs 200 crore. The complex will include separate 2,500 sq ft homes for district judges and 2,000 sq ft units for civil judges.

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Its proximity to Karkardooma Courts is designed to make official commuting easier, while the project will be implemented by the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation.

At Bahadurpur village near Sarita Vihar, the PWD plans 160 residences for IAS officers - 80 Type-V and 80 Type-VI units. The project has received Expenditure Finance Committee approval and carries an estimated cost of Rs 319.72 crore.

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The complex will include underground parking, a community building, electrical substation, internal roads and green areas. After six months of planning, construction is targeted for completion within 30 months, with Rs 25 crore proposed in 2026-27, Rs 175 crore in 2027-28 and Rs 119.72 crore in 2028-29.