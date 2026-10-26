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Home / Delhi / Delhi plans first-aid rooms in all 1,086 govt schools

Delhi plans first-aid rooms in all 1,086 govt schools

Plan to cost Rs 48.87 cr annually, to be implemented in phases

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Harsh Yadav
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:45 AM Oct 26, 2026 IST
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Students outside a school in New Delhi. File
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The Delhi Government has proposed setting up dedicated first-aid facilities in all 1,086 government schools under the Directorate of Education, at an estimated annual cost of Rs 48.87 crore, to ensure immediate medical assistance to students during school hours.

Under the proposal, each school will have a designated medical room and a trained health worker to attend to students suffering from minor injuries, sudden illnesses or other health-related discomfort. The initiative will be implemented in phases, depending on the availability of space and infrastructure in schools.

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According to the Education Department, the facilities will provide basic first aid, including wound dressing, oral rehydration solution (ORS) and temporary rest under trained supervision. However, no diagnostic services or prescription medicines will be provided on school premises.

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The government plans to engage one trained health worker, such as an Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM) or multipurpose health worker, in each school. Besides handling immediate health concerns, these workers will provide adolescent health support.

The proposed medical rooms will also offer a private space for girl students to address menstrual health needs during school hours.

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The department said the initiative was aimed at addressing gaps in basic healthcare infrastructure in government schools, many of which currently lack designated spaces to attend to students who fall ill or sustain injuries. Such situations often lead to delays in providing immediate assistance and cause anxiety among students, teachers and parents.

Education Minister Ashish Sood said the proposal was intended to make schools safer and more supportive for children.

“Every child in our government schools deserves a safe and caring environment. When a student falls sick or gets hurt during school hours, parents and teachers should have peace of mind knowing that immediate first aid and proper care are readily available right inside the school campus," Sood said.

As part of the phased implementation, schools with existing separate rooms will be covered first. Schools without dedicated space will subsequently be provided facilities through alternative rooms or porta cabins.

The government said the initiative was aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and would focus on providing basic, non-clinical care rather than replacing professional medical services.

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