Delhi plans GST amnesty, reforms to boost trade: CM

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 2

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday announced the Delhi Government would soon introduce a one-time GST Amnesty Scheme aimed at easing the burden of pending dues on traders and reviving commercial activity in the capital.

Advertisement

Gupta made the announcement while addressing the National Conference of Trade Leaders, organised by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) at Bharat Mandapam. The event saw the participation of Union Minister of State Harsh Malhotra, Members of Parliament Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Bansuri Swaraj, Kamaljeet Sehrawat, Delhi Ministers Pravesh Verma and Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh, Deputy Mayor Jay Bhagwan Yadav and over 500 leading trade representatives.

The Chief Minister said the government is drafting new Warehousing and Industrial Policies to attract investment, promote entrepreneurship and generate employment in Delhi. “Our vision is to build Delhi into a dynamic hub for trade and industry,” she said.

Advertisement

As part of the government’s push to improve business infrastructure, Gupta said major markets across the city would be modernised with upgraded facilities. “We are adopting a 360-degree approach to make Delhi more business-friendly,” she added.

To streamline government processes, Gupta declared the launch of a Single Window Clearance System for business-related approvals. She said the initiative would simplify procedures and make it easier for entrepreneurs to start and expand operations in the capital.

The Chief Minister also announced the formation of a Traders Welfare Board to safeguard the interests of the business community and ensure their participation in the policymaking process. She urged CAIT’s National Secretary General and MP Praveen Khandelwal to work closely with stakeholders during the drafting of new policies.

Welcoming the announcements, Khandelwal proposed the creation of a Delhi Economic Development Council to chart a long-term economic roadmap for the city. He also called on the government to organise an economic summit in Delhi to attract fresh investment and expand industrial development.

Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh said the new administration was actively engaging with traders and committed to resolving long-pending grievances that had been overlooked in the past decade.