Delhi plans major fire service revamp

The Delhi Government has planned a major revamp of the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), including the recruitment of fire personnel, setting up of new fire stations, procurement of modern firefighting equipment and mandatory installation of sprinklers and fire alarms in existing buildings.

The action plan was announced by Home Minister Ashish Sood on Tuesday following a review meeting chaired by Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu at Lok Niwas recently. The proposed overhaul is aimed at strengthening the city's fire prevention and emergency response system, particularly in view of challenges posed by congested neighbourhoods, narrow lanes, high population density, traffic congestion and electrical overloading.

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“The safety and protection of every Delhi resident is our highest priority. We are undertaking a comprehensive, multi-departmental revamping of the Delhi Fire Service, upgrading our technology, expanding frontline manpower and fixing infrastructure bottlenecks.

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From tackling modern risks such as high combustible loads in residences to mandating automatic sprinklers in existing commercial buildings, upgrading power grids and launching door-to-door safety drives, we are moving towards a proactive safety culture. With direct coordination among the DFS, civic bodies, power DISCOMs and DDA, we are ensuring Delhi is fully equipped to prevent and combat fire emergencies.”

Under the proposed measures, the sanctioned strength of the Delhi Fire Service will be increased in accordance with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) report and Administrative Reforms Department (ARD) concurrence. The recruitment process for station officers and firemen will also be expedited in coordination with the Home Department, Services Department, UPSC and DSSSB. Regular physical fitness assessments will be conducted for fire operators.

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The department will also address shortages of specialised firefighting equipment and appliances required to tackle fires involving highly combustible materials. Procurement will be undertaken in accordance with MHA norms, utilising the existing memorandum of understanding with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). The emergency communication system will also be completely revamped.

To improve emergency response coverage, new fire stations will be established as recommended in the MHA report. The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will allot land for the proposed stations, while the Public Works Department (PWD) will be responsible for their execution.

In another significant proposal, the DFS Rules will be amended to allow qualified private third-party auditors to conduct fire safety audits and supplement the department's existing capacity. Qualified auditors and architects empanelled with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will be empanelled and trained by the DFS.

The government also plans to review existing fire safety rules to make sprinkler systems and fire alarms mandatory in existing buildings, bringing their requirements on a par with those applicable to new buildings. The DFS will issue formal advisories to property owners and occupiers regarding the installation of mandatory fire safety measures under the building by-laws.

Addressing the issue of electrical overloading, Sood, who also holds the power portfolio, said the department would direct power distribution companies - BRPL, BYPL and TPDDL - to increase sanctioned loads wherever required and upgrade network capacity to eliminate overloading.

The action plan also envisages intensive fire safety awareness campaigns across schools, colleges, markets and Residents’ Welfare Associations (RWAs). These campaigns will focus on educating residents about everyday fire risks, particularly those arising from combustible materials such as synthetic furnishings and plastics used in modern homes.

The MCD, New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and the DDA have also been directed to incorporate structural fire safety requirements into building by-laws and the building plan approval process. The civic bodies will be required to take strict enforcement action against unauthorised buildings and violations of fire safety norms.