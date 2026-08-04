DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / Delhi plans six-lane upgrade for Najafgarh peripheral road

Delhi plans six-lane upgrade for Najafgarh peripheral road

Move aims to ease congestion, improve connectivity with Haryana

article_Author
Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:06 AM Aug 04, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representational image from file.
Advertisement

The Delhi Government is planning to widen the heavily congested Najafgarh peripheral road from four lanes to six in a bid to ease chronic traffic snarls and improve road connectivity with neighbouring Haryana, officials said on Sunday.

Advertisement

One of southwest Delhi’s busiest road corridors, the Najafgarh peripheral road is a key route for commuters travelling from Dwarka, Matiala, Uttam Nagar, Vikaspuri, Janakpuri and nearby areas towards Bahadurgarh. Over the years, heavy traffic, roadside markets, dense residential development and widespread encroachments have significantly reduced the road’s usable width at several stretches, creating daily bottlenecks for motorists.

Advertisement

Officials said the widening project has been cleared by the Unified Traffic and Transportation Infrastructure (Planning and Engineering) Centre (UTTIPEC) and forms part of the Delhi Government’s wider Integrated Transit Corridor Development and Street Network Connectivity Plan to decongest, retrofit and redesign 77 busy roads across the Capital.

Advertisement

According to a senior Public Works Department official, the project aims to reduce long-standing congestion while improving connectivity between Delhi and Haryana, particularly Bahadurgarh and Gurugram.

Before finalising the proposal, officials examined three options, including the construction of a flyover. The idea was eventually dropped after the authorities concluded that it would require acquiring hundreds of private properties, making land acquisition far more expensive than the project itself.

Advertisement

“Widening the existing road was the most cost-effective solution and would adequately cater to projected traffic demand until 2038,” the official said.

The proposed redesign goes beyond road widening. Officials said the plan includes new footpaths, a cycle lane and a green zone along the corridor. It will also involve removing encroachments and acquiring additional land wherever necessary.

Parking facilities are also planned at multiple locations, including the main Najafgarh market, Dhansa Bus Stand, Najafgarh Police Station and key junctions along the route, with dedicated spaces for both two wheelers and cars to reduce on street parking.

Traffic diversion also forms a key part of the plan. Officials said heavy commercial vehicles will be redirected from Phirni Road by improving links with the Najafgarh Bypass and Urban Extension Road II (UER II). They expect that shifting traffic bound for Rohtak, Dwarka and Gurugram to these routes will significantly reduce congestion on the existing corridor.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts