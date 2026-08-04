Delhi plans six-lane upgrade for Najafgarh peripheral road

The Delhi Government is planning to widen the heavily congested Najafgarh peripheral road from four lanes to six in a bid to ease chronic traffic snarls and improve road connectivity with neighbouring Haryana, officials said on Sunday.

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One of southwest Delhi’s busiest road corridors, the Najafgarh peripheral road is a key route for commuters travelling from Dwarka, Matiala, Uttam Nagar, Vikaspuri, Janakpuri and nearby areas towards Bahadurgarh. Over the years, heavy traffic, roadside markets, dense residential development and widespread encroachments have significantly reduced the road’s usable width at several stretches, creating daily bottlenecks for motorists.

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Officials said the widening project has been cleared by the Unified Traffic and Transportation Infrastructure (Planning and Engineering) Centre (UTTIPEC) and forms part of the Delhi Government’s wider Integrated Transit Corridor Development and Street Network Connectivity Plan to decongest, retrofit and redesign 77 busy roads across the Capital.

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According to a senior Public Works Department official, the project aims to reduce long-standing congestion while improving connectivity between Delhi and Haryana, particularly Bahadurgarh and Gurugram.

Before finalising the proposal, officials examined three options, including the construction of a flyover. The idea was eventually dropped after the authorities concluded that it would require acquiring hundreds of private properties, making land acquisition far more expensive than the project itself.

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“Widening the existing road was the most cost-effective solution and would adequately cater to projected traffic demand until 2038,” the official said.

The proposed redesign goes beyond road widening. Officials said the plan includes new footpaths, a cycle lane and a green zone along the corridor. It will also involve removing encroachments and acquiring additional land wherever necessary.

Parking facilities are also planned at multiple locations, including the main Najafgarh market, Dhansa Bus Stand, Najafgarh Police Station and key junctions along the route, with dedicated spaces for both two wheelers and cars to reduce on street parking.

Traffic diversion also forms a key part of the plan. Officials said heavy commercial vehicles will be redirected from Phirni Road by improving links with the Najafgarh Bypass and Urban Extension Road II (UER II). They expect that shifting traffic bound for Rohtak, Dwarka and Gurugram to these routes will significantly reduce congestion on the existing corridor.