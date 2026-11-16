Delhi plans stricter fire-safety norms for single-staircase buildings

The Delhi Government is considering changes to building by-laws to strengthen fire safety in residential buildings, particularly those with a single staircase, with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta proposing mandatory fire-safety equipment inside homes and restrictions on enclosing balconies with toughened glass.

Gupta said the proposed changes were aimed at ensuring that residents had an alternative escape route during emergencies, particularly in densely built residential areas where a single staircase often serves as the only exit. Under the proposed norms, balconies in buildings with a single staircase would have to remain open to facilitate rescue operations.

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Highlighting the risks posed by enclosed balconies and inadequate fire-safety arrangements in private residences, the Chief Minister said residents often prioritised additional living space over safety. She also pointed to the absence of a regular fire-safety audit mechanism in residential buildings.

Gupta said residents would be required to install fire-safety equipment in their homes and that the government wanted to incorporate provisions restricting the enclosure of balconies with toughened glass in single-staircase buildings into the building by-laws.

"If you have a single staircase, you can't close the balcony with toughened glass. You have to keep the balcony open. We want to include this in the building by-laws," she said.

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She also questioned how residents would escape if the staircase was blocked by fire and smoke, particularly when balconies were enclosed with fixed glass and rooftop access doors remained locked. Keeping balconies open, she indicated, could provide an alternative route for rescue personnel to reach occupants trapped inside.

The proposed changes come amid a spate of fire incidents in the Capital and concerns over the safety of residential and commercial buildings.

According to Delhi Fire Services' monthly call summary for January to October 2026, the department received 17,074 fire-related calls. It also recorded 91 deaths under the 'Died in Fire' category during the 10-month period.

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June was the deadliest month, with 25 fire-related deaths, followed by March with 15 and May with 12. October recorded eight deaths, while January, February, July and August reported six each. April recorded five deaths and September two.

The department received the highest number of fire calls in May at 3,410, followed by April with 2,663 and June with 2,111. October recorded 1,276 calls.

The year has witnessed several deadly fires in residential areas. In May, nine people were killed in a fire at a residential building in Vivek Vihar, east Delhi. Earlier, three members of a family died in a fire at the DMRC staff quarters in Adarsh Nagar in January. In another incident in May, former Competition Commission of India chairman Dhanendra Kumar died following a fire at his Hauz Khas residence.

A major fire at a bed-and-breakfast establishment in Malviya Nagar in June also raised questions about building-use permissions and compliance with fire-safety norms.

The proposed changes seek to address vulnerabilities in residential buildings where narrow access, a single staircase and enclosed balconies can make evacuation and firefighting difficult. The government is looking to balance residents' need for additional space with the need to ensure safe exits and access for emergency personnel.