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Home / Delhi / Delhi plans two bridges over Najafgarh drain

Delhi plans two bridges over Najafgarh drain

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Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:05 AM Oct 31, 2026 IST
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Residents of Mungeshpur and Tri Nagar in Delhi may soon have shorter routes to cross the Najafgarh drain, with the Irrigation and Flood Control Department planning two bridges at an estimated cost of ₹11.07 crore.

At Mungeshpur, near Dhichaon village, a two-lane bridge will be built at a cost of ₹6.93 crore. The department has invited tenders for the project and set a 14-month deadline for its completion.

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The bridge is expected to benefit residents of Mungeshpur and nearby villages, who currently have to take longer routes to cross the drain. The detours add to travel time and fuel costs, particularly for daily commuters.

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A second bridge has been proposed at Tri Nagar, near the existing footbridge over the Najafgarh drain. The project is estimated to cost ₹4.14 crore and has a proposed completion period of one year.

Both projects aim to improve connectivity between areas separated by the drain. Students, working professionals, residents and traders are expected to benefit from shorter and more direct routes.

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While the Mungeshpur project has reached the tender stage, the Tri Nagar bridge is still at the proposal stage. Once completed, the two bridges are expected to reduce detours and ease daily movement in the adjoining areas.

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