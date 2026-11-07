Delhi Police announce monetary aid for 250 personnel

Commissioner of Police Anurag Kumar has approved an assistance of Rs 25,000 for the personnel who sustained grievous injuries and Rs 15,000 for those who suffered other serious injuries, according to officials.

The assistance will be provided from the Delhi Police Welfare Society Fund. District Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) can also forward proposals seeking enhanced financial assistance in deserving special cases.

Advertisement

More than 250 police personnel sustained injuries while performing law and order duties during various arrangements this year, the police said.

The decision is aimed at recognising the commitment and sacrifices of personnel injured while managing law and order situations. The Delhi Police said the welfare and well-being of personnel injured in the line of duty remained the priority.

In 2023, the force institutionalised the “Ahat Veer Samman Patra” to honour personnel injured or wounded in the line of duty, particularly while handling riots and protests or apprehending criminals.

Advertisement

The police said its Welfare Unit continued to undertake measures to support injured personnel and their families and ensure timely assistance to those hurt while performing their duties.