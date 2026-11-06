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Home / Delhi / Delhi Police announces financial aid for over 250 personnel injured in line of duty in 2026

Delhi Police announces financial aid for over 250 personnel injured in line of duty in 2026

The assistance will be provided from the Delhi Police Welfare Society Fund

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:18 PM Nov 06, 2026 IST
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Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar has approved financial assistance of Rs 25,000. Pic: iStock
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Delhi Police has announced financial assistance of Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000 for more than 250 force personnel who sustained injuries while performing law and order duties this year, an official order said.

Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar has approved financial assistance of Rs 25,000 for those who suffered grievous injuries and Rs 15,000 for those who sustained other injuries, the order said.

"The assistance will be provided from the Delhi Police Welfare Society Fund," Additional Commissioner of Police (Public Relations) Rajeev Ranjan said.

"The financial assistance is a recognition of the dedication and sacrifices of our personnel who sustained injuries while maintaining law and order. Their welfare and well-being remain a priority for Delhi Police," he added.

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According to the order, DCPs can also forward proposals seeking enhanced financial assistance in deserving special cases.

More than 250 police personnel sustained injuries while managing various law and order arrangements in 2026, including deployments during protests and other security-related duties.

Delhi Police institutionalised the 'Ahat Veer Samman Patra' in 2023 to honour personnel who sustain injuries or are wounded in the line of duty, particularly while handling riots and protests or apprehending criminals.

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