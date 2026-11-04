Delhi Police approve 225 compassionate appointments

The Delhi Police on Tuesday approved the appointment of 225 candidates on compassionate grounds to various posts, including Head Constable (Ministerial), Constable (Executive), Constable (Driver) and Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS).

The appointments have been recommended by the department’s Screening Committee after examining individual cases. The recommendations have been made against 5 per cent of the vacancies falling under the regular and direct recruitment quota and are subject to the candidates clearing the mandatory medical examination.

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According to a press release issued by the Delhi Police on Tuesday, the initiative aims to support the families of police personnel who died in the line of duty or passed away while in service.

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The department said the welfare of police personnel and their families remained a priority. Under the leadership of Commissioner of Police Anurag Kumar, the welfare unit had been undertaking various initiatives for the well-being of serving personnel and their families.

The appointments are intended to provide financial security and a dignified future to the next of kin of deceased police personnel, the release said.