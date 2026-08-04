Delhi Police arrest 254 foreign nationals for narcotic offences from 2024-26; Lok Sabha told

Delhi Police arrested a total of 254 foreign nationals including those of Nigerian origin involved in the trafficking of narcotics from 2024 to 2026, Minister of state for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai told the Lok Sabha.

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As per the reply, the police arrested 40 offenders in 2024, 35 in 2025 and 15 in 2026 (till July 30).

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The reply further mentioned that during the same period, 103 foreign nationals were found residing in rented accommodations without mandatory tenant verification by their landlords.

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Moreover, police took action against 63 landlords for providing accomodation without verification to such foreign nationals.

The Minister added that the verification of tenants by police, including those of foreign nationals residing in Delhi, is an ongoing process, and to maintain security and law enforcement in the city, it is carried out by the Delhi Police on regular basis.

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