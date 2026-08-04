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Home / Delhi / Delhi Police arrest 254 foreign nationals for narcotic offences from 2024-26; Lok Sabha told

Delhi Police arrest 254 foreign nationals for narcotic offences from 2024-26; Lok Sabha told

103 foreigners were also found residing in rented accommodations without mandatory tenant verification by their landlords

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Rahul Gahlawat
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:32 PM Aug 04, 2026 IST
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Delhi Police arrested a total of 254 foreign nationals including those of Nigerian origin involved in the trafficking of narcotics from 2024 to 2026, Minister of state for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai told the Lok Sabha.

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As per the reply, the police arrested 40 offenders in 2024, 35 in 2025 and 15 in 2026 (till July 30).

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The reply further mentioned that during the same period, 103 foreign nationals were found residing in rented accommodations without mandatory tenant verification by their landlords.

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Moreover, police took action against 63 landlords for providing accomodation without verification to such foreign nationals.

The Minister added that the verification of tenants by police, including those of foreign nationals residing in Delhi, is an ongoing process, and to maintain security and law enforcement in the city, it is carried out by the Delhi Police on regular basis.

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YearPeople arrestedValue of drugs seized (Rs)
20244012,75,63,140
20253514,27,16,300
20261513,50,42,500

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