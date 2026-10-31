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Home / Delhi / Delhi Police arrest 944 in crackdown on cybercrime

Delhi Police arrest 944 in crackdown on cybercrime

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:53 AM Oct 31, 2026 IST
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The Delhi Police arrested 944 people and registered 596 fresh FIRs during a two-day crackdown on organised cybercrime, Operation CyHawk 6.0, conducted on October 28 and 29. The operation also identified 4,002 cybercrime complaints involving alleged fraud of Rs 479.14 crore.

788 people were bound down, while notices were served on another 2,081. A total of 4,979 suspects were detained or rounded up for verification across the Capital.

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The operation covered all 15 districts, the Crime Branch’s Cyber Unit and the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit. The police took action in 1,032 cases, including 432 old cases, and registered four Kalandras.

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Of the 4,002 complaints examined, 727 originated in Delhi and 3,275 in other states and Union Territories, highlighting the interstate nature of cyber fraud networks.

As many as 283 police teams conducted raids and investigations across at least 17 states and five Union Territories to trace suspects and dismantle networks involved in supplying bank accounts, SIM cards and payment infrastructure to cybercriminals.

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The crackdown targeted alleged mule-account suppliers, bank officials accused of facilitating fraudulent accounts, service-agency employees suspected of misusing customer data, illegal call centres and operators of fraudulent SIM cards. The police also acted against networks involved in investment, matrimonial, online shopping and loan-app sextortion frauds.

The seizures included 1,037 mobile phones, 1,301 SIM cards, 106 laptops and computers, 397 ATM cards, 325 Aadhaar cards and six SIM boxes. The police also recovered Rs 37.67 lakh in cash, 11 cars, 10 two-wheelers, gold and cryptocurrency.

The IFSO unit seized SIM boxes allegedly used for bulk fraudulent calls and acted against fraudulent investment links and Telegram channels dealing in cryptocurrency, eSIMs and bank accounts. Illegal call centres operating in different districts were also dismantled, including one allegedly being run from a moving vehicle to evade detection. The police said the operation relied on data from the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal and other platforms to identify suspect bank accounts, mobile numbers and cyber fraud hotspots.

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