Delhi Police arrest absconding accused in multi-crore Greater Faridabad housing fraud

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police arrested an absconding proclaimed offender allegedly involved in a multi-crore real estate fraud linked to a housing project in Greater Faridabad, officials said on Saturday.

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According to the police, Shiv Nandan Singh Yadav was arrested on June 12 from Faridabad, Haryana, after sustained surveillance and technical analysis by an EOW team.

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He had been evading arrest since 2019 and was declared a proclaimed offender by a Delhi court in 2023 in connection with nine criminal cases.

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The cases stem from separate complaints filed by multiple victims, following which nine FIRs were registered in 2019 on the directions of the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Shahdara District, Karkardooma Courts.

Investigators found that the complaints shared a common pattern and involved the same accused persons and company.

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Police alleged that the accused, operating through M/s GRPL Globe Reality Pvt Ltd., launched a housing project called “Krishan Kunj Township” in Village Tilori Khadar, Greater Faridabad, in 2013. The project was advertised as a well-developed residential township comprising 496 plots spread across approximately 10.26 acres.

According to the investigation, prospective buyers were lured through attractive advertisements and assurances regarding the development. However, the company and its directors allegedly misrepresented material facts and did not possess sufficient lawful land required for the proposed township. After collecting substantial sums from investors, they allegedly failed to hand over the promised plots and abandoned the project.

The EOW said its team continued efforts to trace the absconding accused despite years of unsuccessful attempts before acting on specific intelligence to locate and arrest him in Faridabad.

Police said the investigation is ongoing to determine the full extent of the alleged fraud, identify additional victims, and trace the proceeds of crime.