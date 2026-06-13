icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / Delhi Police arrest absconding accused in multi-crore Greater Faridabad housing fraud

Delhi Police arrest absconding accused in multi-crore Greater Faridabad housing fraud

Proclaimed offender evaded arrest since 2019; Economic Offences Wing says buyers were duped through bogus township project promises

article_Author
Rahul Gahlawat
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:39 AM Jun 13, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police arrested an absconding proclaimed offender allegedly involved in a multi-crore real estate fraud linked to a housing project in Greater Faridabad, officials said on Saturday.

Advertisement

According to the police, Shiv Nandan Singh Yadav was arrested on June 12 from Faridabad, Haryana, after sustained surveillance and technical analysis by an EOW team.

Advertisement

He had been evading arrest since 2019 and was declared a proclaimed offender by a Delhi court in 2023 in connection with nine criminal cases.

Advertisement

The cases stem from separate complaints filed by multiple victims, following which nine FIRs were registered in 2019 on the directions of the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Shahdara District, Karkardooma Courts.

Investigators found that the complaints shared a common pattern and involved the same accused persons and company.

Advertisement

Police alleged that the accused, operating through M/s GRPL Globe Reality Pvt Ltd., launched a housing project called “Krishan Kunj Township” in Village Tilori Khadar, Greater Faridabad, in 2013. The project was advertised as a well-developed residential township comprising 496 plots spread across approximately 10.26 acres.

According to the investigation, prospective buyers were lured through attractive advertisements and assurances regarding the development. However, the company and its directors allegedly misrepresented material facts and did not possess sufficient lawful land required for the proposed township. After collecting substantial sums from investors, they allegedly failed to hand over the promised plots and abandoned the project.

The EOW said its team continued efforts to trace the absconding accused despite years of unsuccessful attempts before acting on specific intelligence to locate and arrest him in Faridabad.

Police said the investigation is ongoing to determine the full extent of the alleged fraud, identify additional victims, and trace the proceeds of crime.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts