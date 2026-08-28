Delhi Police arrest couple for espionage for Pakistan; were tasked with surveys of Cantonement areas

A young couple who was primarily tasked with survey of Cantonment areas at different locations in India and provide details of Defence personnel whose Court Martial proceedings are pending before Tribunal, were arrested by special cell unit of Delhi Police, officials said on Friday.

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Those arrested have been identified as Mohammad Sahil (25) and Sameera (21). They were in contact with an ISI-backed Pakistani intelligence operative (PIO) through social media.

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According to police, the arrests came after they worked on an input regarding the recruitment of sleeper cells, providing logistic support to Pakistan-based operatives.

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During interrogation, it was found that in 2024, Sahil came in contact with a Pakistani agent on Instagram through his friend Sameera, with whom he later got married with, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Narra Chaitanya said in a press statement.

The Pakistani agent then introduced Sahil and Sameera to a Pakistani intelligence operative (PIO). Gradually, the PIO mentored Sahil and Sameera and convinced them to work for the PIO network against which they were assured financial gains, the DCP added.

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The couple was asked to extend logistic support to PIO network in Delhi and recruit more individuals for espionage and field operations. In 2024 and 2025, they had sent eight Indian SIM cards to Pakistan via Dubai for which they were paid Rs 30,000 by Pakistani handlers. WhatsApp accounts were activated on these numbers at Pakistan and PIOs succeeded to enter in some Indian WhatsApp groups for gathering information. These Whatsapp accounts were used by PIOs to approach Indians to collect sensitive information, Chaitanya added.

The cop mentioned that Sahil was also assigned the task to recruit more individuals for survey of Cantonment areas at different locations in India and provide details of Army Personnel whose Court Martial proceedings are pending before Tribunal.

As per police, Sahil completed BA from IGNOU, after which he started working with a lawyer while planning to pursue LLB. In June 2025, he left the job and since, then he is unemployed.

In 2022, he met Sameera with whom he later got married with. His father Mohammad Asfaq shifted Delhi from his native place Badayun, UP, in 1982 and settled at Sarai Kale Khan, Delhi, where he has been working as a car mechanic. Sahil has one elder sister and one younger brother.

Meanwhile, Sameera completed BA through correspondence. Prior to her arrest, she had been working in a call centre at Noida.