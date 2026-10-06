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Home / Delhi / Delhi Police arrest Haryana man for 'creating' AI-generated videos of cop misbehaving with women protesters

Delhi Police arrest Haryana man for 'creating' AI-generated videos of cop misbehaving with women protesters

Videos used genuine CCTV footage from protest site but allegedly manipulated it using AI tools to depict a police personnel behaving inappropriately with women

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Rahul Gahlawat
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:19 PM Oct 06, 2026 IST
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Security personnel deployed outside the NITI Aayog building as a precautionary measure ahead of a planned demonstration by INDIA bloc parties demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in New Delhi. Image credit/PTI
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Delhi Police have arrested a 24-year-old man from Haryana for allegedly creating AI-generated videos showing a uniformed police officer misbehaving with women protesters and circulating them on social media to tarnish the force’s image and incite unrest, an official said.

The accused, identified as Nadeem Ahmed, allegedly operated an Instagram account named ‘News_Aaina’.

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Additional DCP-I (New Delhi) Manjeet said the police’s social media monitoring unit flagged the videos circulating on Instagram and Facebook, prompting the New Delhi district’s Cyber Police Station to register an FIR.

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According to the police, the videos used genuine CCTV footage from the protest site but allegedly manipulated it using artificial intelligence tools to depict a police personnel behaving inappropriately with women. The videos also claimed that the officer shown was a senior Delhi Police official.

During the investigation, the police traced the account operator through technical analysis and arrested him on October 5.

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During preliminary interrogation, Ahmed claimed to be an independent journalist and told the police that he had launched the channel during the anti-CAA protests. He allegedly admitted to creating the videos using AI tools on October 3 and uploading them on October 4, the police said.

The police are investigating the alleged motive behind the videos, including whether they were intended to tarnish the image of the Delhi Police, provoke protesters and create an atmosphere of unrest that could potentially lead to violence.

The police are also examining the accused’s sources of funding, identifying his associates and investigating whether the incident was part of a larger, pre-planned conspiracy to provoke protesters and incite riots.

Further investigation is under way.

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