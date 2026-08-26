Delhi Police arrest Lawrence Bishnoi aide Deepak Khatri at IGI Airport     

Delhi Police have arrested Deepak Khatri, who is associated with jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, from the Indira Gandhi International Airport here, an official said on Wednesday.

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Police had issued a lookout circular against Khatri, who was intercepted and arrested at the airport, they said.

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According to officials, Khatri is suspected of acting as a link between members of different criminal gangs and facilitating communication between them.

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The arrest comes after Khatri and his associates were allegedly targeted in a firing incident in February this year near the Hanuman temple in the Yamuna Bazaar area of Delhi.

The circumstances surrounding the firing incident and Khatri's alleged role in facilitating communication between gangsters are being investigated, police said.

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Further details about the case and the sections invoked were not immediately available.