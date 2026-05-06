icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / Delhi police arrest sextortion racket kingpin from Rajasthan

Delhi police arrest sextortion racket kingpin from Rajasthan

Track digital footprints to nab key operator; fake female profiles used to lure victims before blackmail through recorded calls

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:28 PM May 06, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Image used for representation. Image credits/iStock.
Advertisement

The Delhi Police has arrested the alleged kingpin of a sextortion racket from Rajasthan’s Mewat region for duping a 21-year-old man of Rs 2.52 lakh through a fake video call and blackmail, an official said on Wednesday.

Advertisement

The accused, identified as Abas Khan (25), a resident of Alwar district in Rajasthan, was allegedly involved in multiple sextortion and fraud cases and acted as a key operator in the cybercrime network, police said.

Advertisement

According to the police, the case came to light after a Delhi resident lodged an online complaint alleging that he was extorted after receiving a friend request from a woman.

Advertisement

During chats, the complainant shared his mobile number following which he received a video call in which obscene content was played.

“Soon after disconnecting the call, he started receiving threats that his video had been recorded and would be circulated on social media if he failed to pay money,” a senior police officer said.

Advertisement

Fearing public humiliation, the victim transferred Rs 2.52 lakh in multiple transactions, she added.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered on January 12 and an investigation was launched.

The police said analysis of social media accounts, profiles, digital footprints and bank transactions revealed that mule bank accounts and fake identities were used to execute the fraud.

“During the investigation, the operational footprints and digital trail led the team to the Mewat region. A team conducted a raid in a village in Alwar with assistance from local police. During the raid, Khan was apprehended,” the officer said.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that fake female profiles were created to trap victims before blackmailing them using screen-recorded video calls. Further investigation is under way to identify other members of the racket.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts