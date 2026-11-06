Delhi Police arrest wanted cadre of banned People’s Liberation Army

The Delhi Police Crime Branch has apprehended a wanted cadre of the banned People’s Liberation Army (PLA), who was wanted in a case registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) at Thoubal police station in Manipur.

The accused was apprehended by the Western Range-1 unit of the Crime Branch.

The People’s Liberation Army is a separatist militant group fighting for the creation of an independent and socialist Manipur.

It has been waging an armed insurgency against the Indian state. It has a political wing called the Revolutionary People's Front.

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The PLA aims to organise a revolutionary front covering the entire Northeast and unite all ethnic groups, including the Meiteis, Nagas, and Kukis, to liberate Manipur. The PLA, though a Meitei outfit, claims itself to be a trans-tribal organisation seeking to lead the non-Meiteis as well.