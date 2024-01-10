Delhi Police arrest wanted criminal from Punjab’s Zirakpur

IANS

New Delhi, January 10

Delhi Police’s Crime Branch in a joint operation with Special Cell has nabbed a 25-year-old wanted criminal, who had been evading arrest for the past four years, from Chandigarh, an official said on Wednesday.

Pratham Anand alias Tushar, a resident of Rohini in Delhi, was declared a proclaimed offender in 10 cases.

The official said Anand was found involved in 30 criminal cases.

Special Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Ravindra Singh Yadav said an information was received that Anand, wanted in many cases and also a proclaimed offender, is hiding in Zirakpur near Chandigarh.

Accordingly, a trap was laid and Anand was apprehended.

During questioning, Anand said that in May 2019, on the direction of members of Sanju Meharban gang, he along with his other associates fired many rounds on the member of their rival gang under the Mahendra Park police station.

On October14, 2019, while Anand was evading arrest in the above case, he was intercepted and arrested by Special Cell after a brief exchange of fire.

He said that in order to hide his criminal activities, he had changed his name to Shivraj and also grown a beard.

"He had been evading arrest for the past four years. He had been frequently changing his address and location," said the Special CP.

