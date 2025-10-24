Delhi Police arrests 2 suspected ISIS operatives plotting attack in capital

Delhi Police has arrested two suspected ISIS operatives who were allegedly planning a terror strike in a high-footfall area of the national capital, an official said on Friday.

The accused, both named Adnan and hailing from Bhopal, were arrested based on specific intelligence inputs following a coordinated operation in Delhi's Sadiq Nagar and Bhopal, a senior police officer said.

"Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused were associated with the ISIS, and were in the process of planning a major terror strike in Delhi. Electronic devices and incriminating materials have been seized from their possession," the officer said.

The suspects are being interrogated to ascertain their network and the extent of their plans, police said.

"The arrests have averted a possible terror attack in Delhi," the officer said.