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Home / Delhi / Delhi Police arrests man in Bihar for posting objectionable AI images of PM Modi

Delhi Police arrests man in Bihar for posting objectionable AI images of PM Modi

Police suspect the content was uploaded with the intention of misleading people and disturbing public order

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:48 PM Mar 21, 2026 IST
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Delhi Police has arrested a man from Bihar’s Arwal district for allegedly posting objectionable AI-generated images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media, an official said on Saturday.

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The accused, who was arrested from Maulanachak village in a joint operation by Delhi Police and their local counterparts, has been identified as Siddhnath Kumar, a senior police officer said.

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Kumar has been brought to Delhi for further probe, police said.

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A case was registered against the accused with the Special Cell in Lodhi Colony. During the probe, it was found that Kumar allegedly created and circulated objectionable images of Prime Minister Modi using artificial intelligence (AI) tools, which were posted on social media from multiple accounts, police said in a statement.

Police suspect the content was uploaded with the intention of misleading people and disturbing public order. The accused also shared morphed images involving a woman BJP legislator and a woman leader from abroad.

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Police are examining the extent of circulation and the networks through which the content was disseminated, the statement said.

Kumar has been booked under sections 336(4) (forgery), 356 (defamation) and 351(1) (criminal intimidation) of the BNS, police said.

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