Delhi Police ASI duped of Rs 2 lakh, 4 held

Four persons, including a couple, were arrested for allegedly duping a Delhi Police official of more than Rs 2 lakh on the pretext of offering a cashback in an online transaction, officials said on Sunday. - File photo



PTI

New Delhi, June 11

Four persons, including a couple, were arrested for allegedly duping a Delhi Police official of more than Rs 2 lakh on the pretext of offering a cashback in an online transaction, officials said on Sunday. The accused have been identified as Kurban Ali, his wife Sana Parveen, Souvik Panja and Ajay Jana.

ASI Vinod Tyagi, posted in East district, in his complaint alleged that he had received a call from the fraudster. The fraudster told Tyagi about a cashback he had won on a PhonePe transaction, the police said.

The fraudster told him to download an application to redeem the reward. The ASI downloaded the application, which gave the swindlers full access to his mobile. Following this, the fraudster transferred Rs 2,12,000 from Tyagi’s bank account and credit card through multiple transactions, a senior official said.

During the investigation, it was found that the amount was transferred into a digital wallet, which was linked to different bank accounts in UP, West Bengal, and other states, DCP (East) Amrutha Guguloth said.

