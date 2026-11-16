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Home / Delhi / Delhi Police ASI suspended after video of advocate resting on bed inside police station goes viral

Delhi Police ASI suspended after video of advocate resting on bed inside police station goes viral

The advocate was known to the ASI, as his children, who are also lawyers, practise with him

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:53 PM Nov 16, 2026 IST
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An assistant sub-inspector of Delhi Police has been suspended and sent to the district lines after a video showing an advocate resting on a bed inside a police station in east Delhi’s Farsh Bazar went viral on social media, officials said on Monday.

The incident took place at Farsh Bazar police station, where the advocate, who was known to ASI Bharat, had sought permission to rest for some time on the pretext of ill health, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) RP Meena said.

The advocate was known to the ASI, as his children, who are also lawyers, practise with him, he said.

During his stay inside the police station, the advocate allegedly recorded a video showing himself resting on a bed, which later circulated on social media.

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Taking note of the incident, the ASI was suspended for negligence and sent to the district lines, the DCP added.

All officers and personnel in the district have also been directed to exercise caution and ensure that unauthorised persons are not allowed access to their personal spaces or official rooms, he said.

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