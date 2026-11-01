Delhi Police, Bar associations to set up joint panel to resolve grievances

Delhi Police and representatives of the legal fraternity have agreed to establish a joint coordination committee to address grievances and resolve disputes between police personnel and advocates through dialogue, following a meeting between the two sides on October 30.

The meeting was attended by senior Delhi Police officers, representatives of the Bar Council of Delhi, the Coordination Committee of All District Bar Associations of Delhi, and executive committee members of various district court bar associations.

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The proposed committee will serve as an institutional platform for addressing issues at both the district level and Police Headquarters. Dedicated nodal officers will also be appointed at the district level and at Police Headquarters to facilitate communication and ensure the timely resolution of grievances.

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As part of the decisions taken at the meeting, the concerned Bar Association will, as far as practicable, be informed whenever an FIR is registered against a practising advocate.

The bar associations will also provide updated directories of their office-bearers and members, in both digital and physical formats, to the concerned district Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs).

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The meeting also emphasised the need for mutual respect and professional courtesy between police personnel and advocates. Police officers were urged to extend due courtesy to advocates at police stations, while advocates were expected to show similar respect towards police officials within court premises.

The discussions were held in a cordial atmosphere, with both sides underscoring their shared responsibility in upholding the rule of law, protecting citizens’ rights and ensuring the effective administration of justice.

The initiative aims to prevent avoidable misunderstandings between the police and the legal fraternity and establish a structured mechanism for addressing disputes before they escalate.