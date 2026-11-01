DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / Delhi Police, Bar associations to set up joint panel to resolve grievances

Delhi Police, Bar associations to set up joint panel to resolve grievances

article_Author
Rahul Gahlawat
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:54 AM Nov 01, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
File photo
Advertisement

Delhi Police and representatives of the legal fraternity have agreed to establish a joint coordination committee to address grievances and resolve disputes between police personnel and advocates through dialogue, following a meeting between the two sides on October 30.

The meeting was attended by senior Delhi Police officers, representatives of the Bar Council of Delhi, the Coordination Committee of All District Bar Associations of Delhi, and executive committee members of various district court bar associations.

Advertisement

The proposed committee will serve as an institutional platform for addressing issues at both the district level and Police Headquarters. Dedicated nodal officers will also be appointed at the district level and at Police Headquarters to facilitate communication and ensure the timely resolution of grievances.

Advertisement

As part of the decisions taken at the meeting, the concerned Bar Association will, as far as practicable, be informed whenever an FIR is registered against a practising advocate.

The bar associations will also provide updated directories of their office-bearers and members, in both digital and physical formats, to the concerned district Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs).

Advertisement

The meeting also emphasised the need for mutual respect and professional courtesy between police personnel and advocates. Police officers were urged to extend due courtesy to advocates at police stations, while advocates were expected to show similar respect towards police officials within court premises.

The discussions were held in a cordial atmosphere, with both sides underscoring their shared responsibility in upholding the rule of law, protecting citizens’ rights and ensuring the effective administration of justice.

The initiative aims to prevent avoidable misunderstandings between the police and the legal fraternity and establish a structured mechanism for addressing disputes before they escalate.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts