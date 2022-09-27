 Delhi Police blocks 23 Twitter accounts for showing child pornographic content : The Tribune India

Delhi Police blocks 23 Twitter accounts for showing child pornographic content

Delhi Commission for Women had issued summons to Delhi Police and Twitter regarding the presence of several tweets on the microblogging site that displayed child pornographic content

Delhi Police blocks 23 Twitter accounts for showing child pornographic content

Photo for representation. — iStock

PTI

New Delhi, September 27

The Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of the Delhi Police on Tuesday said it has blocked 23 accounts on Twitter for showing child pornographic content.

Police said they received information regarding the links showing child pornography on September 20.

“After receiving the information, we immediately registered an FIR on September 20 and seized the evidences. We wrote to Twitter to block the accounts and sought details of the accounts from the microblogging site,” a senior police officer said.

In this process, Twitter takes its own time in giving those details, the officer added.

Police said the investigation is underway.

“We immediately formed four teams—two technical and two working on ground. The investigation is underway and we are also waiting for the reply from Twitter regarding the accounts,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (IFSO) Prashant Gautam said.

“In last operation which was conducted along with the district police across the national capital in December 2021 and January 2022, the IFSO has registered a total of 189 cases and arrested 132 people,” he added.

The IFSO is planning to conduct another operation in a few days, officials said.

On September 20, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) issued summons to the Delhi Police and Twitter regarding the presence of several tweets on the microblogging site that displayed child pornographic content.

These tweets openly depicted videos and photographs of sexual acts involving children.

In its summons, the commission had asked Twitter to submit the details of steps being taken by them to prevent such filthy and outrightly criminal acts from being propagated through their medium as well as the systems in place in the company to immediately report the same to law enforcement agencies.

The commission had also asked the social media giant to provide an explanation as to why the tweets were neither deleted nor reported by them.

Further, it also sought the number of tweets depicting child pornography and rape identified, deleted, and reported by Twitter in the past four years.

The commission tried to ascertain whether artificial intelligence and machine learning tools are being used by the microblogging site to automatically identify and delete tweets depicting abuse against women and children, a DCW statement said.

In response to the summons, Twitter officials informed the commission that all the accounts flagged by the commission have been deactivated.

However, they submitted an incomplete reply and therefore sought time from the commission to submit a detailed reply. Twitter has been given time till September 30 to submit a detailed point-wise reply, the statement added.

Further, senior officers from the Delhi Police informed the commission that an FIR has been registered into the matter. However, they said, due to a lack of response from Twitter in the matter, they have been unable to ensure arrests.

Taking a strong note, the Commission told Twitter India to assist in the investigation and provide all information sought by the Delhi Police into the matter.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

US asks Pakistan to better-manage ties with India

2
Delhi

Airhostess locks man in room who raped her in her house and calls 112

3
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann moves confidence motion

4
Nation

Doors open for Sachin Pilot: BJP

5
Nation

'What was the hurry to conduct her last rites at night': Ankita Bhandari's mother now fears for her son's safety

6
Comment

Red herring of colonialism

7
Punjab

Principal Chief Conservator Parveen Kumar held in Punjab forest 'scam'

8
Diaspora

PM Modi urged to release Sikhs languishing in Indian jails for over 30 years

9
Punjab

Punjab former CM Capt Amarinder Singh takes orders from new boss Ashwani Sharma

10
Nation

Dhami in Delhi, second visit in past eight days, sparks off speculations amid public anger over shocking Ankita Bhandari murder

Don't Miss

View All
MTech grad engineers car thefts, held
Chandigarh

MTech grad engineers car thefts, held

‘Eatery for vultures’ takes flight on back of ~7 lakh grant
Punjab

'Eatery for vultures' takes flight on back of Rs 7 lakh grant

Instagram down across globe, netizens flood Twitter with hilarious memes
Trending

Instagram down across globe, netizens flood Twitter with hilarious memes

Manali dhaba owner gets ~2.39 cr tax notice
Himachal

Manali dhaba owner gets Rs 2.39 cr tax notice

Locals in Gurugram village make authority officials construct dilapidated road overnight at gun point, 30 arrested
Trending

Locals in Gurugram village make authority officials construct dilapidated road overnight at gun point, 30 arrested

Elderly man counting his daily earnings in his shack breaks hearts online
Trending

Watch heartbreaking video of elderly man counting daily earnings in his shack

Inaugurated 10 months ago, Karnal-Indri road erodes
Haryana

Inaugurated 10 months ago, Karnal-Indri road erodes

‘Gajodhar bhaiya’ leaves behind legacy of laughter
Nation Obituary

'Gajodhar bhaiya' leaves behind legacy of laughter

Top News

Spike in oil price is breaking India’s back, says Jaishankar in US

Spike in oil price is breaking India’s back: Jaishankar in US

‘We have concerns about the price of oil but we are a USD 2,...

Rajasthan crisis: Congress observers recommend action against 3 Gehlot loyalists, including 2 ministers

Rajasthan political crisis: Congress disciplinary panel issues show cause notice to 3 Gehlot loyalists, no action against CM

Notices seek reply in 10 days

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann moves confidence motion

Punjab CM moves confidence motion in state Assembly, accuses BJP of bid to topple govt

The voting on the motion of confidence will be held on Octob...

Setback for Uddhav Thackeray: Supreme Court allows EC to go ahead with hearing Shinde group's claim of being real Shiv Sena

Setback for Uddhav Thackeray: Supreme Court allows EC to go ahead with hearing Shinde group's claim of being 'real' Shiv Sena

SC Bench ejected the plea of the Uddhav Thackeray-led factio...

Mallikarjun Kharge, Mukul Wasnik, Digvijaya Singh enter Congress presidential probables’ race

Mallikarjun Kharge, Mukul Wasnik, Digvijaya Singh enter Congress presidential probables' race

Ashok Gehlot likely to stay Rajasthan CM; Pawan Bansal colle...


Cities

View All

Amritsar IED case: PSPCL contractual employee held; had arranged logistics, shelter to key accused Yuvraj

Amritsar IED case: PSPCL contractual employee held; had arranged logistics, shelter to key accused Yuvraj

Monsoon mischief: Paddy on 4,000 acres damaged in Amritsar district

How IED reached Amritsar's Khankot village from Indo-Pak border still a mystery

Amritsar: Government staff asked not to burn crop residue in fields

Tarn Taran: 528-gm heroin worth Rs 2.64 cr seized, 2 held

14 addicts escape from rehab centre

14 addicts escape from Bathinda rehab centre

Incessant rain pushes farmers to the brink

Fraudsters use Chandigarh Mayor's display picture to extract money on WhatsApp

Fraudsters use Chandigarh Mayor's display picture to extract money on WhatsApp

Sitharaman to rename airport after Shaheed Bhagat Singh on Wednesday

Fake CBI officer makes cops raid Panchkula house

Chandigarh offers sops to start-ups filing patent, creating infra

Chandigarh University video 'leak': 5-day remand for 4 suspects

Airhostess locks man in room who raped her in her house and called 112

Airhostess locks man in room who raped her in her house and calls 112

Delhi Excise Policy case: CBI arrests businessman Vijay Nair

AAP, its leaders made “defamatory” statements against Delhi LG Vinai Kumar Saxena in reckless manner, HC directs taking down posts

Delhi L-G tweets 'Satyameva Jayate' after high court restrains AAP from levelling 'false' charges against him

25 buildings built on illegally occupied govt land demolished in Faridabad

Jalandhar: Court lets bank take over house owned by AAP MLA’s kin

Court lets bank take over house owned by AAP Jalandhar West MLA's kin

Rain exposes Urban Estate roads in Jalandhar

Man attacked, robbed by sister-in-law, her friend in Jalandhar

Jalandhar Model Town residents protest at dump site

Jalandhar MC inspector's movie to be screened at Italy film festival

Factory worker shot dead by assailants at Jaspal Bangar

Ludhiana: Factory worker shot dead by assailants at Jaspal Bangar village

Healthy campus campaign to free educational institutions of drugs

17-year-old girl caught selling drugs in Ludhiana, 220-gm heroin seized

Incessant showers pour misery on Ludhiana paddy growers

Ludhiana: Main Focal Point Road in pathetic condition

Army aspirants stage protest, seek time to submit papers

Indian Army aspirants stage protest, seek time to submit papers

Allotment of GTB hall: Punjabi University officials to revisit decision

Threat looms at Patiala's Govt Rajindra Hospital as most fire extinguishers defunct

Ravneet Bittu meets Bharat Bhushan Ashu in Patiala jail, but not Navjot Sidhu

Warrants against Patiala jail official for failure to produce Navjot Sidhu in case