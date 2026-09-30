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Home / Delhi / Delhi Police bodybuilders clinch overall trophy

Delhi Police bodybuilders clinch overall trophy

All India Police event

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:24 AM Sep 30, 2026 IST
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Bodybuilders flexing their muscles.
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Three Delhi Police bodybuilders made a mark at the 75th All India Police Body Building Event held at the Police Complex, Madhuban, Haryana, from September 23 to 27, winning three medals and the Overall Winning Trophy.

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Head Constable Narender Yadav won the Overall Winning Trophy and a gold medal in the 100-kg category in the body-building event. Head Constable Kuldeep secured a bronze medal in the 100-kg category, while Head Constable Mohammad Shahid won a bronze medal in the 85-kg category.

The Delhi Police athletes were participating in the championship as debutants and delivered notable performances in their respective categories.

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Senior Delhi Police officers congratulated the medal-winning athletes for their performance and appreciated their hard work and dedication.

The department said it continued to encourage its personnel to participate in sporting activities and represent Delhi Police at national and international competitions.

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