Delhi Police bust 3 extortion rackets linked to Bishnoi, Brar

Karam Prakash
New Delhi, May 12
Boys from rural areas of Haryana, Rajasthan and New Delhi are being lured by gangs of Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar, Kala Jathedi and Sampat Nehra apparently to run their extortion racket in the region, the police have said. The recruits are lured into joining the gangs to gain notoriety.
This has come to the fore after the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police busted an international extortion syndicate run by these gangsters.
The police have claimed to have busted their three modules with the arrest of eight gang members.
Most of them are juveniles, said Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav on Friday.
“The young recruits feel they will be able to make a name in their peer group by joining the gangs. They are unable to foresee the trap and dark future ahead. Once they are trapped, there is no escape. They spend rest of their lives behind bars or in courtrooms. They never get the money extorted from others. They lead a hand-to-mouth existence begging for their daily expenses, while kingpins and handlers amass wealth and enjoy luxurious life abroad,” said Yadav.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Karnataka Election result 2023 LIVE updates : Counting begins; prohibitory orders in Bengaluru, Dakshina Kannada
The counting will be taken up in 36 centres in district head...
Wankhede sought Rs 25 cr to let off Aryan, booked by CBI
FIR filed against 4 others too | Searches held at 29 sites
‘Contrary to rules’: SC stays promotion of Gujarat CJM who convicted Rahul
Also halts elevation of 67 other judicial officers from stat...
Hindenburg row: SC may give SEBI 3 months more for probe
Will pass orders on May 15 after perusing expert panel repo...