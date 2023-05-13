Delhi Police bust 3 extortion rackets linked to Bishnoi, Brar

Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

New Delhi, May 12

Boys from rural areas of Haryana, Rajasthan and New Delhi are being lured by gangs of Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar, Kala Jathedi and Sampat Nehra apparently to run their extortion racket in the region, the police have said. The recruits are lured into joining the gangs to gain notoriety.

This has come to the fore after the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police busted an international extortion syndicate run by these gangsters.

The police have claimed to have busted their three modules with the arrest of eight gang members.

Most of them are juveniles, said Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav on Friday.

“The young recruits feel they will be able to make a name in their peer group by joining the gangs. They are unable to foresee the trap and dark future ahead. Once they are trapped, there is no escape. They spend rest of their lives behind bars or in courtrooms. They never get the money extorted from others. They lead a hand-to-mouth existence begging for their daily expenses, while kingpins and handlers amass wealth and enjoy luxurious life abroad,” said Yadav.