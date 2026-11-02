Delhi Police bust counterfeit coin racket, four held

The Delhi Police have busted an alleged counterfeit coin manufacturing and supply racket with the arrest of four people, including the alleged kingpin and a carrier, and the seizure of fake Rs 20 coins with a face value of around Rs 1 lakh.

The counterfeit coins were recovered from a Toyota Etios intercepted near Mundka Industrial Area Metro Station on September 8. The police arrested Paras Jain, 45, a resident of Nihal Vihar, who was allegedly transporting the consignment for further sale and circulation.

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According to the police, the investigation led to an alleged supply network involving Upkar Luthra, alias Abhay Pratap Singh, 58, a resident of Mohali district in Punjab, and his associates Anurag Pal, alias Lankesh, and Janardan Kumar Chaurasia, alias Santosh. All three were subsequently arrested in connection with the case.

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The seized consignment comprised 50 polythene pouches, each containing 100 counterfeit Rs 20 coins. The pouches were packed in plastic sacks and kept inside a black laptop bag on the rear seat of the car. The total face value of the counterfeit coins was approximately Rs 1 lakh.

During interrogation, Paras allegedly told investigators that he had procured the coins from Luthra for around Rs 70,000, against their face value of Rs 1 lakh. The consignment had allegedly been delivered to him on September 7 and was intended for further sale and circulation, the police said.

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Investigators found that Luthra had previously been involved in cases involving a similar modus operandi. Following Paras’s arrest, Luthra was allegedly shifting his manufacturing unit from Sonepat in Haryana to Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh with the help of his associates.

The Saharanpur Special Operations Group (SOG) subsequently arrested Luthra and his associates while they were allegedly relocating the unit, the police said. Five accused — Luthra, Anurag Pal, Janardan Kumar Chaurasia, Kuldeep and Himanshu alias Gullu — were later brought from Saharanpur Jail and produced before a Delhi court on production warrants.

Following their interrogation and an examination of their alleged roles, the Crime Branch formally arrested Luthra, Pal and Chaurasia. The police said their involvement in the alleged manufacturing and supply network had been established prima facie. Kuldeep and Himanshu were also questioned as part of the investigation.

Apart from the counterfeit coins, the police seized the Toyota Etios allegedly used to transport the consignment, an iPhone 12 mini recovered from Paras and a laptop bag. The search and seizure proceedings were videographed using the E-Sakshya platform, the police said.

A case was registered at the Crime Branch police station under Sections 179, 180, 61(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Further investigation is underway to establish the full extent of the alleged manufacturing, supply and circulation network.

According to the police, Paras has two previous cases registered against him, including one involving murder and other offences and another relating to robbery. Luthra has also been named in several previous cases registered in Delhi, Haryana and Bihar, including those relating to counterfeit currency.

All four accused are currently in judicial custody, the police said.