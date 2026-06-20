DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / Delhi Police bust cyber fraud network, 916 held

Delhi Police bust cyber fraud network, 916 held

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:31 AM Jun 20, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only.
Advertisement

The Delhi Police said 916 people were arrested in connection with various online frauds and cybercrimes under Operation CyHawk 5.0. Addressing the media, Joint Commissioner of Police (Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations) Rajneesh Gupta said the two-day nationwide operation began on June 16. During the drive, 715 teams carried out coordinated operations across 21 states and Union Territories, including Delhi.

Advertisement

He said the police seized 105 laptops, 757 mobile phones, a car and cash worth nearly Rs 21 lakh during the operation. Two Nigerian nationals were also apprehended, and deportation proceedings have been initiated against them. The police said most communication and financial transactions linked to these cases were conducted through online platforms, particularly Telegram and WhatsApp channels. The operation targeted organised cybercrime networks involved in financial fraud, phishing attacks, digital scams and other forms of online deception.

Advertisement

The police said the complaints linked to the cases involved a cumulative fraud amount of nearly Rs 700 crore, highlighting the massive scale of cybercrime affecting victims across the country. The raids focused on dismantling two key pillars of cybercrime — mule account networks and distributors of malicious APK files. The police said mule accounts continue to form the financial backbone of cyber fraud. Fraudsters often lure vulnerable individuals through fake work-from-home offers and commission-based schemes to open bank accounts and hand over control and access to criminals.

Advertisement

More than 3,600 people linked to mule account operations were rounded up during the crackdown, while over 2,300 cybercrime complaints were found to be connected to such accounts.

The operation also targeted distributors of malicious mobile applications, which are increasingly being used to secretly intercept one-time passwords (OTPs) and facilitate financial fraud and unauthorised transactions.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts