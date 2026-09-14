Delhi Police bust drug network, arrests 8; seize Rs 3.71 crore cash, 1.383 kg smack

The Delhi Police has busted a drug trafficking syndicate by arresting eight of its alleged members, including peddlers, distributors, an intermediary, a transporter, a supplier and a stockist, and seized 1.383 kg of smack and over Rs 3.71 crore in suspected drug proceeds, an official said on Monday.

The investigation, which began with the arrest of two alleged local peddlers in April, led police from the streets of southeast Delhi to a supplier in Faridabad and subsequently to the alleged main stockist, from whose premises the bulk of the contraband and cash were recovered, police said.

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The total seizure includes Rs 3,71,98,560 in cash, which police suspect to be proceeds generated from the illegal drug trade and which is now being subjected to a detailed financial investigation.

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The case originated from an FIR registered under the NDPS Act at Okhla Industrial Area police station on April 27.

During the initial investigation, Abdullah (22), a resident of Govindpuri, was arrested with 11.12 grams of smack, while Karan (18), a resident of Sanjay Colony in Okhla Phase-II, was arrested with 13.53 grams, police said.

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During sustained interrogation, the two allegedly disclosed the identity of Kiran alias Ram Prashad, who was supplying them with narcotics. Kiran lived in a posh society in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida.

Kiran initially went underground but was subsequently apprehended by the Delhi Police in a separate case. Investigators then obtained production warrants from a court and formally arrested him in the Okhla Industrial Area case. He was taken on two days’ police custody remand, police said.

Further interrogation of Kiran led investigators to two alleged local distributors, Neeraj alias Thapa (35) and Ashok alias Ramu (44), both residents of Sanjay Colony. Police recovered nine grams and seven grams of smack from them, respectively.

The duo allegedly told investigators that after Kiran’s initial arrest, they shifted their procurement source to a woman identified as Maniya alias Suman Pathak, who was allegedly operating covertly with the assistance of an auto-rickshaw.

Acting on specific intelligence, police subsequently apprehended Maniya, along with Vicky, son of late Shiv Shankar Jha, and Guddu, son of Anshar Miyan. A total of 32 grams of smack was recovered during the operation, police said.

Further investigation allegedly revealed that Maniya was procuring narcotics from a Faridabad-based supplier, Sunit alias Nannhe.

A coordinated raid in Faridabad led to Sunit’s arrest and recovery of 39 grams of smack, police said.

During interrogation, Sunit allegedly disclosed that he was operating in partnership with his brother-in-law Gopi Singh. A subsequent search of the premises, conducted with the assistance of FSL personnel and the crime team, led to the recovery of 1 kg 296 grams of additional smack and Rs 3,71,98,560 in cash, police said.

According to police, the eight arrested accused are Kiran alias Ram Prashad, Neeraj alias Thapa, Ashok alias Ramu, Maniya alias Suman Pathak, Vicky, Guddu, Sunit alias Nannhe and Gopi Singh.

Police have described Kiran as an upstream supplier, Neeraj and Ashok as peddlers/distributors, Maniya as an intermediary and logistics link, Vicky as an associate in the supply network, Guddu as a driver/transporter, Sunit as a main supplier and Gopi as a major stockist and equal partner.

The police said the recovery points to an extensive supply chain spanning local peddlers and distributors to suppliers and stockists, with further investigation focused on its financial and logistical links.

A detailed financial trail analysis is being conducted to establish the source and destination of the seized cash, trace assets allegedly acquired through the drug trade and identify any possible money-laundering network, police said.

Investigators are also working to establish the backward and forward linkages of the syndicate and identify other persons involved in procurement, transportation, distribution and financing of narcotics.

Further probe is on.