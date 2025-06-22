Delhi Police bust fake Bisleri bottle racket in Shakurpur, 2 arrested 

The Delhi Police have busted a counterfeit Bisleri bottle racket operating in northwest Delhi's Shakurpur area and arrested two men, an official on Sunday said.

The accused were allegedly manufacturing and selling fake water bottles using forged packaging of the brand, the police said in a statement.

The accused, identified as Sikander (30) and Ashish (19), both residents of Shakurpur, were apprehended during a raid, they said.

"The duo had set up an illegal unit to manufacture and market fake water bottles for profit, endangering public health and violating property rights," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Northwest, Bhisham Singh, in the statement.

The raid was carried out following a complaint from the company's representatives regarding the unauthorised use of their brand labels and packaging, police said.

Two raids were conducted in Shakurpur and the police teams recovered 26 twenty-litre bottles branded with fake stickers, caps and barcodes, officials said.

The police teams also seized 127 counterfeit stickers, 387 barcodes, 55 bottle caps and seven heater guns and lighters used in the labelling process, they said.

The accused during interrogation confessed to running the fake bottling unit since last year, police said.

A third person, identified as Vishal Gupta, was found involved in illegally supplying water through unauthorised boring for the operation, they said.

He is being proceeded against under sections of the Environment Protection Act, read the statement issued by police.