Delhi Police bust interstate cocaine racket, 2 Nigerian women arrested

Two Nigerian women were arrested with over 2 kilograms of cocaine worth around Rs 20 crore after the Delhi Police’s Railway Unit busted an alleged interstate drug trafficking network operating between Mumbai and Delhi-NCR, an officer said on Saturday.

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The seizure was made during a joint anti-narcotics drive by the Special Staff of the Railway Unit and police personnel from Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station on July 31, the officer said.

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Police identified the accused as Chikanso James (43) and Happiness Okoye (41), both Nigerian nationals.

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“Teams were deployed at vulnerable locations, including major railway stations, to intercept suspected traffickers and peddlers. During intensive patrolling at platform number 1 of Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station, a police team noticed two women carrying luggage and behaving suspiciously,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Railway) B Bharat Reddy said.

After the team alerted senior officers, police initiated mandatory legal proceedings under the NDPS Act. During the search of the suspected women, officers recovered 11 packets containing cocaine from one of the accused.

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“The seizure was a major success in the Railway Unit, disrupting an alleged interstate supply network operating between Mumbai and Delhi-NCR and preventing a substantial quantity of contraband from reaching the illegal market,” the officer said.

During sustained interrogation, Chikanso James disclosed that the seized cocaine was collected from west Delhi’s Vikaspuri area. Police said efforts are underway to trace the operation’s financial trail and establish both backward and forward linkages of the network to uncover the larger interstate narcotics syndicate.

Investigators are examining whether the accused acted as couriers or were directly linked to an organised drug distribution network operating across Mumbai and Delhi and other states.

Police said co-accused Okoye was remanded to judicial custody and they seized both accused individuals’ passports.