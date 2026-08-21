Delhi Police bust interstate illegal anti-cancer medicine syndicate

The Delhi Police busted an interstate syndicate allegedly involved in the illegal procurement, diversion, storage and sale of counterfeit and illegally obtained high-value anti-cancer medicines, arresting 17 people and recovering medicines and other material worth around Rs 9 crore.

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The police recovered 588 filled vials, six empty vials, seven empty medicine boxes and 3,021 units of other medicines during the investigation. Cash amounting to around Rs 50 lakh, besides electronic devices, registers, diaries and packaging material, was also recovered.

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According to the police, the syndicate had an interstate supply network spanning Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and other locations. The medicines recovered included high-value anti-cancer drugs such as darzalex, imfinzi, erbitux, opdyta, gazyva, bavencio, adcetris and keytruda.

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The case was registered at the Crime Branch under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, on July 12. The investigation began after the Crime Branch received specific information on June 22 about an organised network involved in procuring, storing and supplying counterfeit and high-value anti-cancer medicines on a large scale. Verification led investigators to several suspected locations in East Delhi, Rohini and Mumbai.

On July 11, seven teams of the Inter-State Cell conducted simultaneous raids at multiple locations in Delhi and Navi Mumbai in coordination with the Drugs Department and the local police. The searches resulted in the recovery of several anti-cancer medicines and led to further investigation into the supply chain.

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The police said subsequent searches helped uncover the wider network and led to the arrest of 17 people.

The investigation found that the syndicate allegedly procured medicines through three main channels — counterfeit drugs obtained from unauthorised sources, medicines allegedly diverted or misappropriated from hospitals meant for cancer patients and government-supplied medicines allegedly diverted from government institutions and warehouses.

The medicines were allegedly procured without valid invoices, purchase records, drug licences or other lawful documentation and stored at residential and other premises before being passed through multiple intermediaries.

Investigators also found that original cartons and empty boxes were allegedly retained and reused for repackaging.

According to the police, batch numbers, MRP details and other identifying marks were allegedly removed using chemicals to conceal the source and identity of the medicines.

The police said several of the accused had backgrounds in medicine-related businesses or had worked at medical stores and hospitals.

Anand was allegedly a significant intermediary in the supply chain, with 337 anti-cancer vials and a large quantity of other medicines recovered from his possession and premises. Mayank Garg was allegedly involved in procuring medicines from hospitals through co-accused persons and hospital employees. As many as 55 suspected anti-cancer vials were recovered from him.

Deepak, alias Ravi, who had worked as a personal assistant to an oncologist, allegedly received anti-cancer vials from Jaswant Sharma, a nursing in-charge in an oncology department. The police recovered 108 vials and Rs 6.5 lakh from Deepak’s residence.

In Hyderabad, Srinivasulu Kalva allegedly received anti-cancer medicines from a hospital and supplied them through the local network, while 23 suspected counterfeit anti-cancer medicines were recovered from him. Ramdas Satish Kumar and Malugari Srinath Reddy were allegedly involved in the diversion of medicines meant for patients.

The police said further investigation is underway to identify the remaining members of the syndicate and trace the complete source and distribution network.