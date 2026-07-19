Delhi Police bust 'MM Gang', arrest founder with firearms

Advertisement

Advertisement

The accused, identified as Vinesh, alias Monu (35), a resident of Mangolpuri, was apprehended near Durbal Nath Park on July 17 following a tip-off that he was involved in the illegal sale and supply of firearms.

Advertisement

According to the police, the accused tried to flee after spotting the police team, but was overpowered. A search led to the seizure of three semi-automatic pistols, one country-made pistol and a dagger.

An FIR under Section 25 of the Arms Act was registered at the Raj Park police station.

Advertisement

During interrogation, the police said that Monu was lodged in Tihar Jail between October 2021 and October 2024 in connection with a murder case. During his incarceration, he allegedly came into contact with members of the Gogi gang and was influenced by their methods of operation.

After his release, he allegedly formed "MM (Monu Mandi Mangolpuriya) Gang" with the aim of establishing an organised criminal network in the Mangolpuri area. Preliminary investigation suggested that he recruited five to six local youths into the gang, some of whom have already been identified.

Cops suspect the gang was involved in the illegal procurement, sale and supply of firearms and gambling activities to generate funds. Efforts are underway to identify other gang members, trace the source of the seized weapons and ascertain the gang's wider criminal activities.

Cops said the accused had a criminal history, with previous cases registered against him under the Gambling Act, Arms Act and for murder.