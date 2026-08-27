Delhi Police bust multi-state cyber fraud using fake UPI payments

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The accused targeted small shopkeepers during routine, low-value purchases. After buying goods, he would show a fake payment screenshot to convince the shopkeeper that the transaction had been completed. When the shopkeeper checked the bank account and found that no money had been credited, the accused offered to help resolve the issue and attempted to gain access to the victim’s mobile phone, an official said.

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If the shopkeeper refused, the accused tried to observe or obtain the mobile or UPI credentials before stealing or snatching the phone. Using the phone and the acquired credentials, he allegedly carried out unauthorised transactions through banking or UPI applications, the cop added.

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According to the police, more than Rs 30.81 lakh, in allegedly cheated money, has so far been traced in the cases linked to the racket.

The money was transferred to mule bank accounts and, subsequently, routed through multiple transactions or withdrawn through ATMs to make the trail difficult to follow.

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The case came to light after Vishnu Kumar Goyal, a cloth shop owner in Sadar Bazar, approached the Cyber Police Station, North, alleging that a man had purchased clothes from his shop and displayed a fake UPI payment screenshot.

When Goyal checked his bank account, he found that no payment had been received. The accused then allegedly took his mobile phone on the pretext of checking the payment issue and made an unauthorised transaction of Rs 1 lakh from his bank account.

An e-FIR was registered on March 29 under Sections 318(4), 319 and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and investigation was launched.

A team worked on banking and UPI transaction analysis and telecom records.

The investigation led the police to a woman, identified as the wife of Shahnawaj (27), of Malka Ganj, whose bank account was allegedly used to receive the cheated money.

She was apprehended and bound down, the police said. She allegedly disclosed that she had transferred the money to Tarun (25), a resident of Burari. Tarun was subsequently apprehended and bound down.

The police said Tarun disclosed that he had handed over the money to Nikhil Yadav, alias Nada, alias Nala. Acting on the disclosures, secret information and technical analysis, the police arrested Nikhil on August 20.

During interrogation, Nikhil allegedly disclosed his involvement in several similar offences. The police said the cross-verification of his disclosures with technical, documentary and police records linked him to eight cases registered in Delhi and Mumbai.