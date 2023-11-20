Delhi Police bust syndicate of luxury vehicle thieves, 2 held

ANI

New Delhi, November 19

Two persons were arrested for allegedly stealing luxury vehicles in several areas of the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) region, the police said on Sunday.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Jaspreet Singh, alias Khajan Singh, alias Jassi (30), a resident of Udham Singh Nagar in Uttarakhand, and Kamruddin Ushman (27), a resident of Muradabad in Uttar Pradesh.

Seven luxury cars, three motorcycles and master keys were recovered from both suspects, the police said.

Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravinder Yadav said: “Both suspects were involved in several vehicle theft cases in the Delhi-NCR area. While analysing the crime trends of thefts of high-end luxury cars and motorcycles, it was observed that most of the incidents were captured in CCTV cameras. The CCTV footage of the incidents led us to the suspects.”

During the investigation, the police acted on a tip-off and conducted a raid in the Patparganj area of Delhi, where two persons along with a car were arrested.

During interrogation, the suspects revealed that recently, they had stolen more than 15 cars from different areas of Delhi-NCR with their associates, namely Mohd Faisal, alias Boby, Javed, Arif, and Dilshad.

Multiple raids were conducted in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, leading to the recovery of seven cars, three motorcycles and master keys.

The suspects would use electronic gadgets, tablets and new keys. After decoding the software of the stolen vehicles, they would change the programming of the original keys and flee with the stolen vehicle. After stealing the vehicles, they would sell them in eastern Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Guwahati, the police said.