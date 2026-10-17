Delhi Police bust two drug networks; 4 foreigners among 7 arrested

The Delhi Police busted two alleged drug supply networks in separate operations in North and Rohini districts, arresting seven people, including four foreign nationals, and recovering cocaine, heroin and MDMA, along with cash, weighing machines and packing material.

In the North district operation, the Anti-Narcotics Cell arrested two taxi drivers and a 43-year-old Nigerian national, recovering 22.1 grams of cocaine, 90 grams of heroin and 15.3 grams of MDMA. A car allegedly used to deliver drugs was also seized.

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In a separate operation, the Special Staff of Rohini district arrested four foreign nationals and recovered 168 grams of cocaine, Rs 35,900 in cash, weighing machines and packing material. A scooter and a mobile phone were also seized.

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According to the police, the North district operation began on October 12 after the Anti-Narcotics Cell received information that Acche Babu (25) and his associate Zahid (22) would arrive near the foot overbridge on Ring Road at Kashmere Gate to allegedly supply drugs.

A police team apprehended the two men around 9.15 pm. The initial recovery included 16.4 grams of cocaine and 90 grams of heroin. A case under Sections 21 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered at the Kashmere Gate police station.

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During interrogation, the two allegedly disclosed that they had begun delivering drugs for Cajethan Chukwujekwu, a Nigerian national who had initially hired their taxi. Acting on their disclosures, the police arrested him from Mehrauli on October 13 and recovered another 5.7 grams of cocaine and 15.3 grams of MDMA.

The police said Acche Babu operated a taxi on rent at Rs 600 per day, while Zahid also worked as a taxi driver. The two allegedly coordinated drug deliveries and undertook them depending on their availability.

According to the police, Cajethan came to India on a medical visa in 2022 and continued to stay after its expiry. He allegedly told investigators that he was involved in drug trafficking with another Nigerian national, identified as Ameka. Raids are underway to trace the suspected associate and establish the source of the contraband.

In the Rohini case, the investigation began with the arrest of Seen Faye (33) on September 17. The police said 17 grams of cocaine, Rs 600 in cash, a scooter and a mobile phone were recovered from him. An FIR was registered at the South Rohini police station under Sections 21(b) and 25 of the NDPS Act.

Following further investigation and intelligence gathered from the case, the Special Staff arrested three more accused on October 9 and recovered another 151 grams of cocaine, Rs 35,300 in cash, weighing machines and packing material, including polythene packets, adhesive tape and a lighter.

The three accused were identified as Okolie Ifechukwu Bright (35) and Uchechukwu John (35), both Nigerian nationals, and Nassima Aminah, alias Nalubega Mariam (35), a Ugandan national. Seen Faye is a Senegalese national, according to the police.