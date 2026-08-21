Delhi Police bust weapons smuggling network

The Delhi Police have busted an alleged arms-smuggling network that procured firearms from local gunsmiths in Burhanpur, Madhya Pradesh, and neighbouring areas before supplying them to buyers and criminal gangs in the Delhi-NCR region, police said on Thursday.

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The arrested accused has been identified as Prem Singh, 33, a resident of Burhanpur.

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According to police, the operation was launched following intelligence inputs that Singh would arrive on the Delhi-Gurugram highway on August 8 to deliver a bulk consignment of firearms. He was intercepted and arrested by the police team.

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A search led to the recovery of 10 illegal firearms, including a 9mm Zigana pistol, police said.

During custodial interrogation, Singh allegedly told investigators that he had been working as an arms carrier for the past year for a syndicate operator based in Burhanpur.

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Police said the syndicate allegedly sourced firearms from local gunsmiths and used carriers like Singh to transport and supply the weapons to gangsters and prospective buyers across several states, including the Delhi-NCR region.

Further investigation is underway to identify other members of the syndicate and trace the network’s supply and distribution channels.