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Home / Delhi / Delhi Police busts inter-state truck theft racket, 3 arrested

Delhi Police busts inter-state truck theft racket, 3 arrested

Dismantled parts of stolen truck recovered from Punjab godown; CCTV trail across Delhi, Haryana helps solve 4 theft cases

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:33 PM Oct 09, 2026 IST
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Delhi Police has busted an alleged inter-state truck theft and dismantling racket with the arrest of three men, including the alleged mastermind. File
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Delhi Police has busted an alleged inter-state truck theft and dismantling racket with the arrest of three men, including the alleged mastermind, and recovered the dismantled parts of a stolen truck from a godown in Punjab, an officer said on Friday.

The accused, identified as Bharat (40), Shambhu Mehto (36) and Amritpal Singh (32), were arrested following a technical investigation involving CCTV footage, UPI transactions, call detail records (CDRs) and chats data, police said.

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The case came to light after a newly registered truck was stolen from the Gulabi Bagh area on September 27. An e-FIR was registered and further investigation into the matter was taken up.

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CCTV footage revealed that the accused had removed the truck’s GPS device after the theft. Investigators tracked its movement through Delhi and Haryana using CCTV footage and traced a digital payment made at a CNG station in Sonipat in Haryana, police said.

Technical surveillance subsequently indicated that the vehicle had been taken towards Patran in Punjab.

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Bharat was identified and arrested from his rented accommodation in Delhi, while his associate Mehto was apprehended from Bindapur, police said.

During interrogation, the two disclosed that they had sold the stolen truck to Amritpal Singh for dismantling.

Singh was arrested from Khanauri Market in Punjab, and the dismantled parts of the vehicle were recovered from his godown.

Further investigation revealed that Bharat had allegedly stolen three other trucks from Delhi and sold them to Amritpal for dismantling.

The vehicles were reported stolen from Nihal Vihar, Janakpuri and Alipur police station areas, taking the total number of cases worked out to four.

Police also recovered three mobile phones and SIM cards. Bharat has previous involvement in four vehicle theft cases registered at different police stations in Delhi, the officer said.

Further investigation is under way.

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