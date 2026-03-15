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Home / Delhi / Delhi Police cancel routine staff leave

Delhi Police cancel routine staff leave

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:52 AM Mar 15, 2026 IST
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The Delhi Police have cancelled routine leave for its personnel with immediate effect in view of the prevailing law and order situation and concerns surrounding the supply of the LPG cylinders in the capital, officials said.

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In an order issued by the Joint CP (Operations) to all districts and units, the police directed that no routine leave should be granted to personnel until further instructions. The order stated that leave would only be sanctioned for emergencies after verification and approval from the competent authority.

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“In view of the prevailing law and order situation, no routine leaves should be granted to any personnel with immediate effect till further orders. Leaves shall be sanctioned only in genuine emergency cases, duly verified and approved by the sanctioning authority.

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All DCPs are requested to ensure meticulous compliance,” the order said. Officials said the move had been taken as a precautionary measure to ensure adequate deployment of personnel across the city.

The police have also stepped up security arrangements at LPG distribution points and godowns to prevent untoward incidents and maintain smooth supply. Senior officials have been directed to closely monitor the situation and ensure strict compliance with the order across all districts and specialised units.

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