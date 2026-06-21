Delhi Police, CISF mark International Yoga Day at Rajghat

Delhi Police celebrated International Yoga Day with a large-scale yoga session at Rajghat on Sunday, bringing together nearly 300 participants, including police personnel, CISF officials, media representatives, public representatives and citizens.

Advertisement

The event was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police-II Prashant Chaudhary and Deputy Commandant Harbajan Singh of the CISF, along with other personnel from the CISF and Central District Police. Officials highlighted the importance of health, fitness and overall well-being among security forces.

Advertisement

During the 60-minute session, participants performed a range of yoga asanas, breathing exercises and meditation techniques aimed at promoting physical fitness, mental wellness, and emotional balance and. The session created an atmosphere of discipline, positivity and unity.

Advertisement

A major attraction of the event was the participation of national-level yoga sportspersons Laxmi Kohli, Priya and Shiksha, who demonstrated advanced yoga postures and encouraged participants to adopt yoga as part of their daily lives.

Limca Book of Records holder Shiv Kumar Kohli also addressed the gathering, delivering a motivational presentation on the benefits of yoga, focusing on discipline, self-awareness and inner strength.

Advertisement

Radio outreach was also part of the event, with RJ Lucky and his team from 104.8 FM participated in the session and interacting with attendees to spread awareness about yoga and healthy living.

Dignitaries addressing the gathering described yoga as one of India’s greatest gifts to the world, stressing its role in creating harmony between mind, body and spirit. Participants were encouraged to make yoga a part of their daily routine to lead healthier, happier and stress-free lives.

The event concluded with a collective pledge by participants to continue practising yoga regularly and to promote health, wellness and holistic living in society.