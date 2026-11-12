Delhi Police Commissioner opens DCP office

The Commissioner of Police, Delhi, Anurag Kumar, on Wednesday inaugurated the newly established office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Shahdara district, at Shahdara police station on GT Road, near Shyam Lal College.

Located on the first floor of the police station, the office will also serve as a public interface, allowing residents to meet the DCP directly and bring their grievances, concerns and other issues to his notice.

The inauguration was attended by Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Zone-I, Devesh Chandra Srivastava, and Joint Commissioner of Police, Eastern Range, Milind Dumbere, along with other senior police officers.

Following the inauguration, the Commissioner participated in a plantation drive, highlighting the importance of environmental conservation.

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He also attended a Sampark Sabha organised for police personnel of Shahdara district, providing officers and personnel with an opportunity to interact with him and share their concerns and suggestions.

The Commissioner heard their grievances and motivated them to discharge their duties with dedication, sincerity and professionalism. He also stressed the importance of discipline, teamwork, accountability and commitment to public service.

The initiative aims to improve public accessibility and grievance redressal while strengthening communication between senior police leadership and police personnel.

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Residents of Shahdara district can visit the newly inaugurated DCP office at Shahdara police station, GT Road, near Shyam Lal College, to raise their concerns directly with the district police chief.