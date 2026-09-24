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Home / Delhi / Delhi Police Commissioner visits LSR college, meets principal

Delhi Police Commissioner visits LSR college, meets principal

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:54 AM Sep 24, 2026 IST
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Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar and other officials during a visit to the Aastha Kunj Park near Kalkaji Temple.
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Senior Delhi Police officers, including Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar and Joint Commissioner of Police (Southern Range) Vijay Kumar, on Wednesday visited Lady Shri Ram College for Women and held a meeting with the principal following the alleged gang-rape of a 17-year-old girl at teh nearby Astha Kunj Park, officials said.

The college is located around two km from the park where the alleged incident took place. As part of the security arrangements, police personnel have been deployed outside the college campus, while women cops and women PCR vans have also been stationed in the area, officials said.

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Senior police officers held discussions with the college administration regarding the security of students and reviewed arrangements around the campus.

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NSUI protests outside CM’s residence

The National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) on Wednesday staged a protest outside Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s residence, demanding accountability from the Delhi Government and urgent measures to strengthen the safety of women and students in the national capital. There was heavy police deployment at the protest site. The protesters demanded a fair and time-bound investigation into the case and strict action against those found guilty.

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