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Home / Delhi / Delhi Police confer honorary ranks on 221 retiring personnel

Delhi Police confer honorary ranks on 221 retiring personnel

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:58 AM May 30, 2026 IST
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Sixth ceremony held under the Honorary Rank Promotion Scheme.
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The Delhi Police on Friday organised a pipping ceremony to confer honorary ranks on retiring personnel under the Honorary Rank Promotion Scheme. This was the sixth such ceremony since the scheme was introduced in December 2025.

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Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golchha, along with senior officers, conferred the next higher honorary ranks on retiring personnel from the ranks of Constable to Sub-Inspector.

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Addressing the gathering, the Commissioner congratulated the retiring personnel and said the initiative had become a meaningful tradition within the force in the past six months. He also appreciated the efforts of Special CP (HRD) Robin Hibu and the HRD team for organising the event.

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The Commissioner said the retiring personnel had devoted 35 to 40 years of service to the force, the city and the nation. He added that policing was not merely a profession but a way of life that shaped one’s outlook and sense of responsibility.

He urged the personnel to uphold the values and dignity of the force after retirement and continue serving society through their experience and wisdom. He also acknowledged the support and sacrifices made by their family members during their years of service.

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The honorary ranks conferred included: Head Constable to Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI), 11 personnel; Assistant Sub-Inspector to Sub-Inspector, 30 personnel; and Sub-Inspector to Inspector, 180 personnel.

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